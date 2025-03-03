The White Lotus Season 3 Could Finally Give Us Justice for Tanya’s Death

Tanya McQuoid, played by Jennifer Coolidge, appeared in both Seasons 1 and 2 of The White Lotus and quickly became a fan-favorite character. Unfortunately, she was unceremoniously killed off in Season 2, even if it was a rather fitting — and pretty hilarious — ending for the character.

Going into The White Lotus Season 3, we’re seeing the return of familiar faces like Belinda and the despicable Greg, who wanted Tanya dead in the first place, and the show’s third episode gave us some insight into just what the world makes of Tanya’s death after the fact.

Episode 3, titled The Meaning of Dreams, features a scene between Chloe and Chelsea, where the former tells her that her boyfriend Gary (AKA Greg) had a crazy ex-wife who ended up killing herself. The story is that Tanya was depressed, and ended up just walking into the ocean to kill herself, and all they found was a piece of her leg.

As if that terribly untrue and unjust explanation for sweet Tanya’s death wasn’t insulting enough, we get yet another scene later on in the evening, this time with Belinda and Greg. Right before this, Belinda confides in Pornchai that Tanya had originally offered her money to help set up her own spa, but ended up flaking and running off with stupid, sexy Greg. Belinda then realizes that she actually recognizes Greg at the Thailand resort, and approaches him.

Of course, Greg completely denies that he is who she says he is, but the conversation is pretty damning. It’s important to note that Chloe, Chelsea, and Rick are all present for this conversation. Several things are brought up: Greg’s name, Tanya McQuoid, The White Lotus Maui. These are all key details that are pretty bad for Greg, and the fact that Rick knows that this guy is shady means that the truth about Greg’s murderous side could come out this season.

The White Lotus is now available for streaming on HBO Max.

