The White Lotus Season 3 Episode Release Schedule & Total Episode Count

The White Lotus is arguably one of the best TV shows available on HBO Max right now, and Season 3 looks set to be even more insane. Here’s the complete episode schedule for The White Lotus Season 3, including air times.

The White Lotus Season 3 Full Episode Release Schedule

The White Lotus Season 3 started airing on Feb. 16, 2025, with new episodes to be released week by week. I’ve listed all known episode titles down below, along with their release date and times:

Episode Release Date and Time Same Spirits, New Forms Feb. 16, 9 p.m. ET Episode 2 Feb. 23, 9 p.m. ET Episode 3 March 2, 9 p.m. ET Episode 4 March 9, 9 p.m. ET Episode 5 March 16, 9 p.m. ET Episode 6 March 23, 9 p.m. ET Episode 7 March 30, 9 p.m. ET Episode 8 April 6, 9 p.m. ET

There are a total of eight episodes in The White Lotus Season 3, and since episodes are released on a weekly basis, that means the show will run for a total of eight weeks. during HBO’s Sunday night spot.

Season 1 had only six episodes, while Season 2 had seven, which makes this the longest Season of the anthology series so far.

Where Can You Watch The White Lotus?

The White Lotus is streaming exclusively on HBO Max. Episodes will become available for streaming every Sunday evening, at 9 p.m. Eastern Time.

Because this is an anthology series, you don’t need to have seen the previous seasons to enjoy this one. Season 3 is set in Thailand, and follows an enigmatic cast of characters who spend a week in a resort. They all have their own motivations for being there, though, and it should be fun to see how their stories develop.

