The White Lotus: How Is [SPOILER] Back in Season 3?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The White Lotus Season 3, Episode 1, “Same Spirits, New Forms.”

Recommended Videos

The White Lotus‘ third season premiere, “Same Spirits, New Forms,” features the surprise return of a familiar face from previous seasons: Tanya McQuoid’s husband, Greg Hunt! So, how is Greg back in The White Lotus Season 3, exactly?

Greg’s Return in The White Lotus Season 3, Explained

Greg Hunt appears towards the tail-end of The White Lotus Season 3, Episode 1. When Chelsea befriends Chloe at the resort bar, she also gets a glimpse of her new pal’s boyfriend: Greg. His demeanor hasn’t improved since The White Lotus Season 2, either. The whole reason Chelsea meets Chloe is because she and Greg are fighting. Greg’s sour mood seemingly has little to do with his finances, though. According to Chloe, they live in a “house at the top of the hill” – a prime piece of real estate that must’ve cost a pretty penny.

Related: White Lotus Season 3 Is the HBO Black Comedy’s Best Yet, Without Reservation [Review]

That’s all the screentime Greg gets in The White Lotus Season 3’s debut installment. And since he doesn’t have any dialogue, it’s hard to say how big a role he’ll play in the remaining seven episodes. But one thing’s for sure: a ton of Greg-centric fan theories are about to spring up online. HBO is no doubt aware of this, which explains why the network kept the character’s comeback a secret in the run-up to Season 3. Not only was actor Jon Gries not announced as part of the third season’s cast, his name doesn’t even appear in Episode 1’s opening credits!

What Happened to Greg in The White Lotus Season 2?

Need a little refresher on where Greg Hunt was at when we last saw him in The White Lotus Season 2? The top-level version is that he briefly vacationed with his wife, Tanya, at the White Lotus chain’s Sicily resort before supposedly heading back to the US for work.

Related: The White Lotus Is Officially Getting a Season 4

After he leaves, Tanya falls in with a shady rich local, British ex-pat Quentin, and his equally dubious buddies. By the end of Season 2, there’s considerable evidence to suggest that Greg and Quentin have plotted to murder Tanya, so that the former could inherit her fortune. The apparent conspiracy ultimately goes pear-shaped; however, Tanya still dies – and now Greg’s apparently living off her money.

The White Lotus Season 3 is currently airing on HBO and Max, with new episodes dropping Sundays.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy