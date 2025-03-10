The White Lotus Season 3 Just Revealed the REAL Reason Rick Came to Thailand

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The White Lotus Season 3, Episode 4, “Hide or Seek.”

Rick Hatchett’s true motivation for booking a luxury Thailand getaway is one of the biggest unanswered questions of The White Lotus‘ third season – until now. So, why did Rick really come to Thailand in The White Lotus Season 3?

Why Is Rick Hatchett Reason Visiting Thailand in The White Lotus Season 3?

Rick comes clean about why he chose Thailand for his and Chelsea’s latest vacation midway through The White Lotus Season 3, Episode 4, “Hide or Seek.” He doesn’t exactly volunteer the information, either. It takes Chelsea threatening to leave Rick over his refusal to open up for him to finally spill the beans – and what beans they are. It turns out Rick picked the White Lotus chain’s Thailand resort because its co-owner, Sritala’s as-yet-unseen husband, murdered his father!

Unfortunately for Rick, his plan for confronting Sritala’s hubby, Jim Hollinger, hit a snag. While Rick’s intel indicated that Jim was recovering in a hospital close to the White Lotus, he’s actually in Bangkok. So, predictably, that’s where Rick is headed next. What’s harder to foresee is what he’ll do when he arrives. While Chelsea immediately assumes Rick will kill Jim when they meet, Rick insists all he wants to do is look his father’s murderer in the face and hold him accountable for his actions.

Who Is Sritala’s Husband, Jim Hollinger?

So, Rick is in Thailand for a showdown with Sritala’s husband, Jim. But what do we know about Jim so far? Not much. The White Lotus Season 3’s first four episodes establish that Jim’s an American and apparently very wealthy, as he co-owns the White Lotus’ Thailand venue.

It also seems like Jim is a pretty ruthless operator. That’s assuming he really did murder Rick’s “do-gooder” dad after the latter tried to intervene on behalf of exploited locals. There’s a chance this isn’t actually true, though. Rick heard this story from his substance-addicted mother, who’s arguably not the most reliable source!

The White Lotus Season 3 is currently airing on HBO and Max, with new episodes dropping Sundays.

