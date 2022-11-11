The latest teaser trailer for The Witcher: Blood Origin makes the Netflix spinoff series look like an exciting introduction to one of the streamer’s most gripping fantasy worlds. Everything Everywhere All at Once star Michelle Yeoh takes center stage in this Blood Origin teaser trailer, briefly showing off her incredible fighting skills. The show will tell a prequel story over the course of four episodes and takes place 1200 years before the events of Netflix’s The Witcher. Audiences who tune in next month will be treated to the story of the creation of the first prototype Witcher, as well as how the worlds of monsters, men, and elves all merged.

You can watch the Witcher: Blood Origin teaser trailer below for a magical taste of what’s to come.

While this The Witcher: Blood Origin trailer looks pretty great, it follows the not-so-great news that Henry Cavill, the star of Netflix’s The Witcher, will be leaving the show. Season 3 will be his last on the epic fantasy series, with Liam Hemsworth taking over his role as the main character, Geralt, for season 4. No clear reason as to why Cavill decided to depart the series has been given yet, but many fans have speculated that it may be due to the actor’s dissatisfaction with the show’s production behind the scenes.

Even with Cavill’s looming departure, it looks like Yeoh and the rest of the The Witcher: Blood Origin cast will be able to tide fans over for the time being. Keep an eye out for the four-episode origin story to hit Netflix come December 25.