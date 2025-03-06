‘The Worst Thing I Have Ever Seen’: Internet Reacts to Leaked Trailer for Live-Action Powerpuff Girls Series

When The CW was at the height of its power, it decided to build another superhero franchise in addition to the Arrowverse. So, a live-action take on The Powerpuff Girls was born. It never saw the light of day, but the trailer just leaked, and no one is mincing words.

During the mid-to-late 2010s, it felt like The CW could do no wrong. Sure, the Arrowverse shows weren’t for everyone, but the network created hit after hit. That’s why, as the DC superheroes began to hang up their capes, the powers that be were looking for something to fill the void. The CW started rebooting old IP, such as Walker, Texas Ranger, and even tried its hand at a live-action adaptation of a popular early 2000s cartoon, The Powerpuff Girls.

Like most things on The CW at the time, the series, just called Powerpuff, would be a more serious take on the heroic trio. The girls were already adults, with Dove Cameron, Chloe Bennet, and Yana Perrault playing Bubbles, Blossom, and Buttercup, respectively. After creative issues, the series was reworked, and a pilot was even shot. However, The CW didn’t move forward with Powerpuff, leaving it to be lost to time.

All these years later, though, the trailer for Powerpuff has made its way online, showing the girls losing their way and returning to Townsville after their father, played by Scrubs star Donald Faison, learns that a new threat is on the way. It’s what one has come to expect from a CW trailer, but that hasn’t stopped the Internet from ripping into it.

“wow the rumors didn’t do justice on how bad it actually was,” wrote gabriel on X.

“This is literally the worst thing I have ever seen,” added another X user.

Despite all the hate, there are those out there who believe the series had potential and want to see more of it. “I actually want to see a full series of this after the trailer,” explained K.C. Richards on X. “It’s so different from the cartoon and the right kind of car crash TV that I would want to watch just to see what insane thing happened next. It’s like the power puff girls, meets Hancock meets gossip girl.”

The replies aren’t being kind to K.C., but their argument isn’t totally off-base. After all, a lot of CW shows had a sort of cult following that enjoyed them in spite of all of their flaws. It’s possible that Powerpuff could’ve become a guilty pleasure for those looking to fill the void that Arrow and The Flash left behind, but it never got the opportunity to leave Townsville.

