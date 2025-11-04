The Xbox Game Pass games for November have been announced, while one big game will be leaving this month

Xbox Game Pass has had a mixed year. The games on Microsoft’s subscription service, it must be said, have been bangers, from Grounded 2, to Outer Worlds 2, and DOOM: The Dark Ages, but the service itself has seen a big ol’ price hike that seemingly gave many longtime fans pause for thought about continuing to pay.

Still, November’s games are here, and as expected, the biggie is Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 as Microsoft tries to get as much mileage out of its Activision Blizzard purchase as possible.

All the big hitters coming to Xbox Game Pass this month

Here’s the full lineup, according to the Xbox Wire:

November 5 Sniper Elite Resistance – Now on Premium Dead Static Drive – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

November 6 Egging On – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

November 6 Whiskerwood – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

November 7 Voidtrain – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Premium

November 11 Great God Grove – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Premium Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Premium Pigeon Simulator – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

November 12 Winter Burrow – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass Relic Hunters Legend – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Premium

November 14 Call of Duty Black Ops 7 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass



While games leaving the service is nothing new, there is one game leaving this month that’s interesting – STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl.

Microsoft made a big deal out of the game’s launch last year on Game Pass, but technical issues made it less than optimal on console and PC. It’s now running much better, but won’t be included in your Game Pass subscription come November 15.

Here’s everything leaving on that date:

Blacksmith Master (Game Preview) (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Football Manager 2024 (PC)

Football Manager 2024 Console Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Frostpunk (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Spirittea (Cloud, Console, and PC)

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 Heart of Chernobyl (Cloud, Console, and PC)

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy