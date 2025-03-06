“This Could Be It”: Neil Druckmann Says The Last of Us Part III Is Pretty Unlikely

With HBO’s The Last of Us Season 2 just around the corner (though we’ve still got plenty of White Lotus to go before then), Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin shared more information about the showrunning process in a new interview with Variety. More pertinently maybe, is the fact that Druckmann seems apprehensive about there being more games in Naughty Dog’s survival horror series.

Recommended Videos

When the topic of a potential The Last of Us Part III came up, Druckmann simply stated: “I was waiting for this question. I guess the only thing I would say is don’t bet on there being more of ‘Last of Us’. This could be it.”

This really isn’t a surprising answer. The Last of Us has always been Joel and Ellie’s story, and that story came to a beautiful (and very bittersweet) conclusion in the second game. While Part II did introduce a new protagonist in the form of Abby, and I certainly wouldn’t be opposed to a game with Abby and Lev as dual protagonists, The Last of Us feels complete at this point. Then again, you never know. It took years for Part II to come to fruition, and if Druckmann ever found the perfect story to tell to continue the saga, then that could happen again.

Either way, we’ve still got plenty of exciting content to look forward to in Season 2. Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal are, of course, reprising their roles as Ellie and Joel. Druckmann and Mazin also revealed that we’d get to see a little more of Eugene, a character who was never actually seen in the games, but just talked about when Ellie and Dina (played by Isabela Merced) come across his cannabis-filled hideout. Season 1 did a great job fleshing out Bill and Frank, and it’ll be fun to see which other side characters get the spotlight this time around.

The Last of Us Season 2 is set to premiere on HBO Max on April 13.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy