‘This Is Different’: Captain Marvel Star Brie Larson Shocks Internet With New Hairstyle

Celebrities change their appearance all the time. It’s sort of the name of the game: staying relevant by following fashion trends. However, fans weren’t prepared for Captain Marvel star Brie Larson’s latest hairstyle, which is a lot shorter than the one the actress typically dons and a different color

Larson showed off her new look on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption, “Elektra is here.” A lot of Marvel fans were quick to ask whether she’s moving away from Carol Danvers and taking on a new role in Daredevil: Born Again, but the change is actually for her turn as the titular character in a revival of Sophocles’ tragedy in the West End stage in London.

Elektra is here pic.twitter.com/iO9f4MesUB — Brie Larson (@brielarson) November 25, 2024

While there are more than a few negative comments under the post, with people being upset by a decision that has nothing to do with them, there is also plenty of support, especially from Marvel fans. “The fact that you’re so professional, jumping into the skin of your characters make me so proud,” said Captain Marvel News on X. “You’re admirable my Captain. Let’s go! Slay!”

Larson’s current hair isn’t all that different from her look in the back half of Avengers: Endgame. Following the five-year time jump, Danvers returns with much shorter hair and sports it throughout the rest of the movie. Her hair is grown out again when the character shows up again in The Marvels, but with her changing things up, it’s possible that when the character inevitably shows up in the upcoming Avengers projects, she once again has a comic-accurate look.

In any case, Larson is focusing on the here and now, with the pre-run for Elektra set to begin in January 2025. It will run until April and follow the titular character as she deals with the death of her family and attempts to seek vengeance on her enemies. The production is directed by Daniel Fish, who nabbed a Tony Award nomination for his take on Oklahoma!

“I couldn’t be more excited to perform in this Greek drama, or in better company collaborating with Daniel Fish and Anne Carson,” Larson told Playbill earlier this year. “Storytelling has always been the way I organize life, feelings, and experiences. I look forward to sharing space with the wonderful West End audience while we explore this timeless story.”

