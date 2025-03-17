This Overcooked-Like Is Exploding on Steam – And It’s Free

Party Club, a new game that’s got big Overcooked vibes, is currently gaining an explosive amount of traction on Steam.

According to SteamDB, Party Club has, since its launch on March 17, hit a 24-hour peak of 16,100 players, which is extremely impressive for an indie game. Part of the reason for the game’s success is almost certainly that, in its first 24 hours of release, it’s free to keep forever for those who download it. You can find a link to the game on Steam here.

Party Club looks a lot like Overcooked. The game sees solo players and teams of up to four managing a restaurant. This time around, though, both the player characters and their customers are animals. Right now, reviews are trending mostly positive, with people noting that it’s a lot like Overcooked. You can see a trailer for Party Club below.

Party Club was developed by Lucid11 Interactive, with GameDev.ist publishing it. GameDev.ist is the publisher responsible for such other games as Anomaly Agent, Inn Tycoon, and Sodaman. As for Lucid11 Interactive, I was unable to find any other titles that company worked on, but their website does list them as available for mobile and VR game development.

Developed by Ghost Town Games, Overcooked released in 2016 and proved an incredibly popular co-op game in which players control chefs running a restaurant. The game proved immensely popular and spawned a sequel in 2018. Looking at Party Club and Overcooked side-by-side, the inspiration is pretty obvious.

Party Club is available now on Steam. The game is free until March 18.

