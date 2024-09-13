Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Image Source: Annapurna Interactive
Category:
News
Video Games

“This Was One of the Hardest Decisions We Ever Had to Make:” Annapurna’s Entire Gaming Team Has Resigned

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|

Published: Sep 12, 2024 11:31 pm

According to a recent Bloomberg report, the entirety of Annapurna’s gaming division — Annapurna Interactive — has resigned.

Recommended Videos

Annapurna Interactive president Nathan Gary had been in talks with Annapurna founder Megan Ellison to split the gaming division off from Annapurna itself to become its own company. Negotiations were already underway, but when Ellison pulled out, this resulted in Gary resigning. Following him, the rest of the staff at Annapurna Interactive also followed suit and resigned.

In a statement to Bloomberg, Gary said, “All 25 members of the Annapurna Interactive team collectively resigned. This was one of the hardest decision we have ever had to make and we did not take this action lightly.”

Originally, once the gaming division had spun off, ex-Epic Games executive Hector Sanchez would step up as the new president of Annapurna’s media and gaming arm. Now that Gary has resigned, Sanchez has stepped up as the new president of Annapurna Interactive. The Bloomberg report goes on to state that the company will replace its staff, and that Annapurna will continue work and uphold their ends of existing contracts and games.

“Our top priority is continuing to support our developer and publishing partners during this transition. We’re committed to not only our existing slate of games, but also expanding our presence in the interactive space as we continue to look for opportunities to take a more integrated approach to linear and interactive storytelling across film and TV, gaming, and theater.”

Hector Sanchez via Bloomberg

Annapurna Interactive is known for putting out critically acclaimed indie games such as Sayonara Wild Hearts and Stray. The company had also teamed up with Konami to help publish Silent Hill Townfall, as part of Konami’s efforts to revive the beloved survival horror franchise.

Post Tag:
Annapurna Interactive
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].
twitter facebook