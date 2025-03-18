This Week’s White Lotus Episode Snuck In Another Quiet Survivor 37 Cameo

It’s no secret that Mike White’s been casting his fellow alums from Survivor Season 37: David vs. Goliath in his anthology series on HBO, The White Lotus. We had Alec Merlino in Season 1, Kara Kay and Angelina Keeley in Season 2, and Season 3 saw the acting debuts of Carl Bordreaux and Natalie Cole.

Y’all probably thought it would’ve ended there with Carl and Natalie, but no, episode 5 featured another sneaky cameo appearance from a fan-favorite castaway in Survivor 37. About 10 minutes into the episode, titled Full-Moon Party, while Jaclyn, Laurie, and Kate are at the club with Valentin and his pals, there’s a quick shot of a man and woman at a nearby table.

That man is none other than Christian Hubicki, who’s sitting next to his wife Emily. Hubicki was a major character and fan-favorite player in Survivor 37, quickly endearing himself to viewers with his nerdy but friendly and sweet disposition, and love for the show. His wife, Emily, also appeared during the loved ones visit after the merge episode. This marks a Survivor record for The White Lotus, as we’d only expected to get a maximum of two Survivor cameos per season, but Hubicki’s appearance bumps it up to three.

While Hubicki is very beloved by the Survivor fan base, he has not yet returned for another go at the million dollars. But hey, if he can afford to party it up at a nice club in Thailand, maybe he doesn’t need to.

The White Lotus is now available for streaming on HBO Max.

