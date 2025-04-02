Three Nights at the Blacksite Pressure Guide [April Fools]

What you’d usually expect from an April Fools game update is jokes and lighthearted pranks on the players. Instead of that, the developers of Pressure decided to make a new game-mode heavily inspired by Five Nights at Freddy’s, and trust us, there’s nothing funny or lighthearted in it. Here’s how to survive all three nights in Three Nights at the Blacksite.

How to Survive in Three Nights at the Blacksite Pressure

Screenshot by The Escapist.

If you’re familiar with Five Nights at Freddy’s, you’ll have no problem understanding the gameplay mechanic. On the other hand, if you’re familiar with Pressure, you’ll know which monsters to expect and how to combat them. In any case, below you’ll find a detailed guide on surviving night by night.

First Night Walkthrough

Screenshot by The Escapist.

You’re spawned in a camera control room, where you have the footage from surveillance cameras in front of you. Behind you are two doors which can be open and closed. Keep in mind closing the doors depletes your power, and once you’re out of power, it’s essentially game over. The only two ways to combat oncoming monsters is to flash them or close your doors, either of which you can’t do without power.

The main thing you need to do during all three nights is check the cameras, especially the top one. Sebastian should be there at all times, because if he leaves the top camera, he’ll get to you and kill you quickly. Keep checking the cameras for any anomalies, and remember to turn around and check the doors once in a while. The sound is louder and clearer when you’re not in camera mode, and it’s essential to foresee oncoming threats.

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Whenever you notice the lights flickering (happens first time around 2 AM on N1), turn around and close the doors, since you’ll soon hear Angler charging down the hall trying to kill you. Around this time you’ll get your first pop-ups on the camera screen from Painter, which you can close and ignore as they’re only there to shift your focus.

Our recommendation is to turn around every 10 seconds or so, or anytime you hear a weird noise. In the meantime, keep browsing through the camera footage and flash whenever you suspect Sebastian’s there. If you can’t find him at the top camera, quickly go through cameras marked 1 and 2, so that he doesn’t advance too much. Keep up with these tips and you’ll reach 6 AM, the end of the shift, in no time.

Second Night Walkthrough

Screenshot by The Escapist.

By 1 AM on N2, you won’t be facing any monsters. Just keep on checking the cameras and flash if you see something weird. When you hear something weird, turn around and close the doors – the first instance of the Angler attack happens at 2 AM, just like N1.

The lights get noticeably dimmer in the camera footage around this time. Along with the bad image quality on the cameras, your best bet is to cycle through all of the cameras frequently, especially those marked 1 and 2. Don’t forget to turn around as well!

Crooked is a new monster that appears tonight. You’ll defend from him by noticing him when he’s standing on your doors and close them just then for a few seconds. You also need to pay more attention to the cameras, especially because now you’ll be getting more static in your footage. The pop-ups also get more frequent during this night, so try and close them as quickly as possible.

Just before the end of the shift, when the clock says 5 AM, you’ll get two Angler attacks, one on each side. The last hour in the night is where you need to be most careful for the entirety of your playthrough. Stay vigilant and don’t get distracted by various factors.

Third Night Walkthrough

Screenshot by The Escapist.

As expected, N3 is significantly harder than N1 and N2. Sebastian manages to escape the top camera mere seconds after your shift starts, and an Angler attack follows it some 30 seconds later. Forget everything you did the past two nights, except checking the cameras and turning around.

When the first Angler attack happens, keep the door closed for some time, and only then open it back up. The monsters are so strong and fast now that it can be hard to react in time on your first playthrough. Compared to the previous two nights where you had your first attack around 2 AM, tonight you’ll have four of them.

After the two door attacks that happen at around 3 AM, the night gets even more challenging. You will need to keep your doors closed more often, but pay attention to your power levels. 4 AM and 5 AM are the most challenging two hours, where you’ll often need to balance between flashing Sebastian and not running out of power. Our tip is to save power at all costs, even if it means not flashing Sebastian (but only if he’s at camera A1, B1 or C1).

Screenshot by The Escapist.

A consolation fact is that if you lose at N3 (N2 as well), you can continue from the beginning of the night. Once you do manage to survive all three nights, you’ve completed the event! You’ll also get the Connection Terminated badge for your endeavors.

If you enjoyed our Three Nights at the Blacksite walkthrough, make your next experience in Pressure easier by checking out our All Monsters guide.

