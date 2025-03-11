Titmouse’s Churp Puts an Exclusive Animated Twist on Subscription Box Services

There exists a novel period of human history between the fall of physical video stores and the rise of streaming where receiving a DVD in the mail provided a small, simple thrill. Churp, a brand-new subscription service from Titmouse, modernizes that nostalgic joy.

Titmouse, the animation studio behind Big Mouth, The Legend of Vox Machina, and Star Trek: Lower Decks, unveiled the subscription box/fan club hybrid Churp at SXSW as a part of the studio’s 25-anniversary celebration. While a hoard-worthy monthly influx of collectibles, apparel, and more from Titmouse’s artists certainly appeals to the studio’s fanbase, what sets Churp apart comes in its access to exclusive cartoons. Each month’s loot drop will include a secret code that grants members access to hand-crafted Churp-exclusive animated content from some of the studio’s most prominent voices.

Titmouse’s Churp-exclusive cartoons will include:

Bruddies: “A bloodbath action-comedy about two best friends”.

“A bloodbath action-comedy about two best friends”. The Mitch Owl Show: “A bright-eyed Hollywood hopeful learns the horror of working directly for an A-list celebrity”.

“A bright-eyed Hollywood hopeful learns the horror of working directly for an A-list celebrity”. A Million Dollar Idea: “The story of the world’s biggest entrepreneur, who happens to live in his car”.

“The story of the world’s biggest entrepreneur, who happens to live in his car”. How Can It Be A Do?: “A pitch-perfect parody of early 2000s industrial cable network documentary series”.

Though the creative voices behind each cartoon vary, from Metalocalypse co-creator Tommy Blacha behind the wheel of The Mitch Owl Show to Colbert Report writer Sam L. Kim helming A Million Dollar Idea, each share in Titmouse’s signature tone of irreverence and absurdism. Stylistically, the Churp cartoons will embrace an analog style of production and animation. Churp’s President and Creative Lead Mark Brooks summarized his mission statement: “My lifelong experience in underground bands and cartoons has led to the following philosophy for Churp: if it’s too fucked up for anyone else, then we’re definitely making it”.

Churp isn’t the first instance in which Titmouse has offered experiences that engage fans beyond the screen, with the brand making its board game foray last year with Drunkards, Druggies & Delinquents. The party game, launched on the crowdfunding site Backerkit, embraces the chaos of roleplaying under the influence. After crushing its fundraising goal last year, Drunkards, Druggies & Delinquents will make its way to backers this summer.

Titmouse has not announced the precise arrival date for Churp yet but promises that animation fans will be able to get their hands on the service’s fresh merch and cartoons sometime this year. In the meantime, those whose interest has been piqued can sign up and get notifications at Churp.tv.













