TOD Codes (March 2025) [ DAM | +14 ]

Clubs are one of the many concepts that sound amazing in theory, but in reality, they’re often hit or miss. If you’re yearning for a chill party, you will enjoy the Roblox experience TOD. It’s about unlocking new dance moves, with a touch of combat to spice the gameplay up.

The game brings the term “dance battle” to a whole new level. If you’re eager to unlock more moves or swords, consider redeeming the TOD codes. They expire very fast, so make sure to redeem everything available as soon as you can! If you still need more bops and UGCs, we recommend checking out Dance for UGC Codes to get other free rewards.

All TOD Codes List

Working TOD Codes

There are currently no working TOD codes.

Expired TOD Codes

HAPPYDAY

MERRY CHRISTMAS

HOHOHO

lightsaber

swordsrevamp

TOD

happyvalentines

maprevamp

happy2024

KATANA

FREEGEAR

How to Redeem Codes in TOD

Not sure where to redeem your TOD codes? Follow the steps below:

Launch TOD on Roblox. Locate the Shop in the main lobby area. Press the E button on your keyboard to open the Shop menu. Paste a code into the Redeem Code text box. Click the check mark button to claim your reward.

How to Get More TOD Codes?

If you want to hunt for new TOD codes on your own, we recommend keeping an eye on the OofMayy Studios Roblox group and OofMayy Studios Discord server. Finding all the rewards tends to get time-consuming, so we recommend bookmarking this page if you’re looking for a more convenient method. All you need to do is visit from time to time to pick up the freebies.

Why Are My TOD Codes Not Working?

TOD codes are only available for a limited time, so try to claim them as soon as possible. They usually drop around the big holidays, so that’s the best time to keep an eye on the list. Another issue you’ll need to pay attention to is potential typos. Your code won’t work unless you enter it as it appears on the list, so the best approach is the simple copy/paste method.

What Is TOD?

TOD is a Roblox hangout experience where you can practice your dance moves, meet new people, and engage in friendly combat in the arena using swords. The gameplay is as relaxing as possible, with a strong emphasis on socializing and meeting other players. You can unlock new cosmetics, try out different moves, and enjoy the company of other players.

