Tomba Special Edition Finally Lands a Release Date

Almost a year ago, it was revealed the beloved PlayStation title, Tomba!, would be coming to modern consoles. Thanks to an interview, we now know the release date for Tomba Special Edition will be August 1.

An interview with Tomba! creator Tokuro Fujiwara over at PlayStation.Blog relayed the news to the masses. The interview also goes into the history of the game, which turned heads with its mix of 2D sprites with perspective-shifting 3D environments. There is also footage of the game showing it is a port utilizing Limited Run Games’ Carbon Engine rather than a remake or remaster. In addition, design documents are featured, which show how the title’s world was envisioned.

The post does mention Tomba! Special Edition will come with new features not present in the original but does not go into specifics. If I were to hazard a guess, the aforementioned design documents might be available for viewing, and quality-of-life enhancements like save/load states and rewind capabilities might be implemented.

Tomba! Special Edition will be released on August 1 for PlayStation 5, Switch, and PC. A PlayStation 4 version will launch at a later date. While the launch date will be for the digital version of the game, you can rest assured Limited Run will offer various physical editions at some point in the future.

I am excited to try out Tomba!, as I never played it when I was younger. It’s great to see the title’s composer, Harumi Fujita, returning for a new soundtrack, and having an interview with the creator is a great way to drum up enthusiasm. If you need me on August 1, you’ll know where I’ll be. But please don’t need me. I beg you.

