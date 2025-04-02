Tomodachi Life QR Codes (April 2025)

Updated: April 2, 2025 We added new codes!

Now’s a good moment to play around with some Tomodachi Life QR codes! With Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream finally on the horizon, let’s give the old, reliable original game one last dance before we greet it into the sunset. Pick your favorite Mii, and let the party begin!

The versatility of Tomodachi Life QR codes never ceases to amaze me. From cosplaying as your beloved anime character to spreading the gospel of Lord Miisus, or even turning your colleagues into Miis for a bit of fun—the possibilities are endless. With thousands of these codes available online, I’ve handpicked a few of my favorites. If you’re hungry for more, don’t forget to check out the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Mystery Gift Codes for some extra rewards.

Tomodachi Life QR Codes List

Image by The Escapist

Image by The Escapist

Image by The Escapist

Image by The Escapist

Image by The Escapist

Image by The Escapist

Image by The Escapist

Image by The Escapist

Image by The Escapist

Image by The Escapist

Image by The Escapist

Image by The Escapist

Image by The Escapist

Image by The Escapist

Image by The Escapist

Image by The Escapist

How to Redeem QR Codes in Tomodachi Life

This is what you need to do to redeem the Tomodachi Life QR codes:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Launch Tomodachi Life on your device. Unlock the Town Hall and enter it. Press the QR scan button. Hit the Scan QR Code button. Scan a QR code from our list.

How to Get More Tomodachi Life QR Codes?

As mentioned above, there are countless Tomodachi Life QR codes scattered all across the web. If you’re looking for more of them or are on a hunt for something specific, I recommend checking out the game’s subreddit (r/tomodachilife) as your starting point. You can also bookmark this page for future reference.

Why Are My Tomodachi Life QR Codes Not Working?

The good news is that Tomodachi Life QR codes can practically last forever! If you’re having a problem redeeming a code, the problem is likely with the quality of the scan. Make sure that your 3DS camera isn’t fogged and that your QR code is clearly visible.

What Is Tomodachi Life?

Tomodachi Life is a social simulation game developed for the Nintendo 3DS. Create in-game characters known as a Miis, choose them a personality and voice that you prefer, and watch them interact with each other and the world. Explore your vibrant new home, unlock new islands, purchase fun items from the shops, and witness wacky things your residents are up to.

