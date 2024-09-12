Tony Hawk & Activision Are Working on Another Video Game Project

2020’s Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 is a fantastic update to some classic sports titles. Unfortunately, it was revealed a second collection was canned. However, there is hope, as Tony Hawk recently said he is working with Activision again, presumably on a video game project.

As spotted by VGC, Hawk mentioned the collaboration during an episode of Mystical Kitchen, of all places:

In between eating delicious food, at around the 25:25 mark, the host Josh Scherer asks Hawk about any plans for the 25th anniversary of the original Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater. Hawk replies, “I wish I could tell you more, but I can tell you that I’ve been talking to Activision again, we’re working on something.” When pressed for details, Hawk simply said, “It will be something the fans will truly appreciate.”

It has to be Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4, right? Granted, when Hawk mentioned it being scrapped, he said Activision did not trust anyone but Vicarious Visions to make it (it developed Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2). Vicarious Visions was absorbed into Activision proper, most likely to toil away endlessly on the Call of Duty franchise along with Toys for Bob, developers of Spyro Reignited Trilogy and Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time. But Toys for Bob recently went independent, so perhaps the same thing is in the cards for Vicarious Visions, or, at the very least, Activision will allow them to reform and work on another Tony Hawk game.

If Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 becomes a reality, it bodes well for other prospects, as well. I really want Crash Bandicoot 5 to be brought back from the dead. It’s honestly not that much to ask for.

