Too Hot to Handle Season 6 Release Window, Trailer, Cast, and More

Netflix officially announced the return of Too Hot to Handle, one of the streaming service’s most popular dating reality shows, for Season 6. As fans wait in anticipation, details have been leaked as to when the series will air and who will be featured on the show.

The trailer for Too Hot to Handle Season 6 promises new prizes and twists for the show’s contestants, and fortunately, fans won’t have to wait long to take part in the festivities. The teaser reveals that the 10-episode season will premiere on July 19, with the rest of them airing over the course of three weeks on a staggered schedule that should by now be very familiar to fans of Netflix’s various reality shows.

July 19 – Episodes 1-4

July 26 – Episodes 5-7

August 2 – Episodes 8-10

What Do We Know About Too Hot to Handle Season 6?

Too Hot to Handle Season 6 will once again bring together ten singles who have thus far been unable to maintain long-term relationships. The singles will compete through a series of tasks over the course of four weeks, with the winner taking home a $250,000 cash prize – but none of the contestants are allowed to participate in any sexual activities, and anyone breaking the rules results in a reduction of the prize money.

The show is hosted by a virtual assistant named Lana, who has generally played it straight in past seasons. However, the trailer for the sixth season reveals the introduction of “Bad Lana,” who appears to be a mirror version of the host who does not play by the rules and will introduce a number of new twists and turns into the lives of the contestants.

The Cast of Too Hot to Handle Season 6

Previous seasons of Too Hot to Handle have brought together a number of sizzling hot singles – and Season 6 is no exception. Netflix has already provided a look at the contestants for the new season, as well as short bios that may offer a clue of what’s to come in the new season.

Bri (21, Model)

“This American stunner wants to visit Lana’s retreat to test if she can “take dating seriously,” but is she ready for the hard work ahead? As a model and avid photographer, Bri is used to being in the center of the action. However, Lana will need to unleash some intense workshops if Bri is to stand any chance at focusing on herself –– and for someone to have a chance of capturing her heart.”

Charlie (21, Model)

“With brains and brawn on his side, saxophonist Charlie is definitely most people’s cup of tea. He was Head Boy at his high school, so Lana may be fooled into thinking she has found someone who wants to follow her rules. Will Charlie be her star pupil, or does the retreat have a new class clown?”

Chris (24, Model)

“This model has traveled all over the world, but has never stayed in one place long enough to establish a meaningful connection. Outside of the retreat, he’s used to playing chess and playing with girls’ hearts, but can Lana help this Nigerian king find his queen?”

Demari (27, Stockbroker)

“Demari has always strived to do his best at whatever task he’s set his mind to. He’s a stockbroker by day, and a model by night and is used to being surrounded by singles ready to mingle. Lana is going to need to suss out what matters most to Demari: being the best rule breaker, best retreat accountant, or being the best version of himself. Lana, brace for impact — six pack with brains incoming! “

Gianna (21, College Student)

“It may come as a surprise that Gianna spent a lot of her childhood on her grandma’s farm in Missouri milking cows. Now, the dancer is ready to twirl straight into the retreat, but she’s going to try and avoid a dance-off with Lana at all costs. Gianna is typically impulsive and gets bored of the chase quickly. However, when Lana forces Gianna to stay in one place at the retreat and confront her feelings head-on, how will this Arkansas dancing queen manage?”

Lucy (28, VIP Host)

“Nightclub host Lucy is ready to make her mark as a VIP at Lana’s retreat. Hopefully, someone’s warned Lana that no amount of money is going to stop Lucy from breaking rules and having fun. Having worked in bars from London to Mykonos, Lucy is no stranger to being around other hotties, so our talking cone is going to need to keep her eyes and ears peeled.”

Joao (22, Artist)

“Rock star Joao is used to living life in the fast lane. He has the same pink guitar as Machine Gun Kelly, and much like his idol, he’s definitely entertained a few emo girls. This Brazilian beau is good at being in tune with his emotions, but he’s going to have to start taking notes if he’s serious about changing his ways. He can read music and women very well, but with Lana’s help, will Joao stop playing around and turn over a new leaf?”

Jordan (21, Actor/Model)

“Since surfer Jordan had a glow up, he hasn’t slowed down — so let’s hope Lana is ready. Being direct and flashing his Oscar-worthy smile has worked well in the past. Will this golden-haired boy be tempted to show Lana that blondes really do have more fun, or will he be waving goodbye to falling hard and fast for the wrong reasons?”

Katherine (28, Model)

“Katherine is swapping the playground of LA for Lana’s retreat, but she won’t get away with treating it like her usual terrain. As the outspoken one in her friend group, she’s used to being the loudest and fiercest person in the room. But will Lana be able to help Katherine shed this tough exterior? Is Katherine going to become an angel after Lana gets to work or will she be running for the Hollywood Hills?”

Kylisha (24, Entrepreneur)

“Kylisha hasn’t settled down before, but is the retreat about to work some magic and break this spell? As a lover of traveling, Kylisha has been known to “catch flights and not feelings” and jet off on vacation instead of confronting her relationship problems. But this summer she’s jetting into Lana’s domain.”

And that’s everything to know about Too Hot to Handle Season 6, including its release window, cast, trailer, and more.

The next season of Too Hot to Handle premieres on July 19 on Netflix.

