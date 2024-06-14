If your dad is tough to buy for, you’re probably scouring the internet looking for good deals. Well, you’ve come to the right place because there are plenty of items up for grabs at Best Buy this weekend. Here are the top 10 Best Buy Father’s Day deals for gaming.

Recommended Videos

There’s no better place to start this list than a game about golf. Whether you’re trying to get your dad into gaming or he’s a gamer who enjoys sports games, EA Sports PGA Tour for the PS5 is the perfect gift. It’s currently discounted by $12, making it the perfect time to pull the trigger.

Let’s get all of the sports games out of the way now. Sure, Madden 25 is on the way, but some people feel EA’s football game isn’t worth the full price, which makes this deal for Madden 24 pretty enticing. The game is currently $24.99, down $25 from its original price.

If your dad is a hardcore gamer, there’s no better gift than the gift of additional storage. With the price being knocked down $50, it’s a great time to grab Seagate’s 1TB Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S. Just think about how much storage Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is going to take up in a few months.

Even dads need a good setup, and this Turtle Beach headset will go a long way toward making that a reality. The item works for Xbox, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC, making it one of the most versatile on the market. With its price coming down $50, it’s a great time to help your dad lock-in.

Now, this entry may be for dads looking for their own gift. However, one of the best games in recent years is on sale right as part of the top Best Buy Father’s Day deals, just in time for the release of the expansion. This edition won’t feature Shadow of the Erdtree, but trying out the game on the cheap before committing to more sounds like a solid plan.

Related: All Pre-Order Bonuses & Editions for Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

It’s up to the older siblings to ensure that dad doesn’t lose his mind taking care of the little ones. That’s where Bluey: The Videogame comes in. For the low price of $29.99, you can help keep the kids busy for hours while you and your dad throw the ball or watch the game. There’s nothing better than peace of mind.

Your dad may claim to be a better gamer than you, and if that’s the case, take the money your other parent gave you and buy a fighting game so you can show him who’s boss. Tekken 8 is the latest game in the iconic series, and it’s $20 off right now. Your dad can’t hide behind nostalgia anymore.

If your dad was really good this year and ended up on your nice list, it might be time to splurge. The Turtle Beach Racing Wheel will take car games to the next level, and when your dad isn’t around, you can take it for a spin and start your driving career early.

If your dad is the best and likes to play games with the whole family, then it’s a good thing the top Best Buys Father’s Day deals include Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. This game is a great way to settle arguments or make the most of a rainy evening. All the fun you guys will have will easily be worth the $39.99 price tag.

If you and your siblings drag your dad to a lot of events outside of the house, the least you can do is offer him a way to take his games with him. The PlayStation Backbone Controller is $20 off right now, and it will start to allow you to pay your dad back for everything he does for you. Isn’t that nice?

And those are the top 10 Best Buy Father’s Day deals for gaming.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy