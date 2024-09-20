Toph Has Been Cast for Netflix’s Live-Action Avatar: The Last Airbender

Love it or hate it, Netflix’s live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender saw quite a bit of success. The show quickly got renewed for a second season, and with the story taking us to the Earth Kingdom, the company has wasted no time in finding a suitable actress to play Toph.

The beloved Earthbender will be played by Miya Cech. For those unfamiliar with Cech, she played a younger version of Ali Wong’s characters in Always Be My Maybe and Beef, both of which also happen to be Netflix productions. In Avatar, she’ll play Toph Beifong, a blind Earthbender who meets Aang, Katara, and Sokka on their journey to master all four elements and fight Ozai. Toph ends up joining the gang and also teaches Aang how to Earthbend.

Toph is a fan-favorite character who also made an appearance in The Legend of Korra. While she is blind, she’s also the most capable Earthbender in the Avatar universe, and is known for making tongue-in-cheek jokes about her own blindness and using that to her advantage.

The second season of the live-action series will likely cover the entire saga of the Earth Kingdom, before we finally see the gang take on the Fire Nation after that.

The first season of Avatar: The Last Airbender is now streaming on Netflix, and two more seasons of the show have already been greenlit.

