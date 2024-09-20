Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Image Source: Netflix
Category:
News
Movies & TV

Toph Has Been Cast for Netflix’s Live-Action Avatar: The Last Airbender

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|

Published: Sep 19, 2024 11:20 pm

Love it or hate it, Netflix’s live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender saw quite a bit of success. The show quickly got renewed for a second season, and with the story taking us to the Earth Kingdom, the company has wasted no time in finding a suitable actress to play Toph.

Recommended Videos

The beloved Earthbender will be played by Miya Cech. For those unfamiliar with Cech, she played a younger version of Ali Wong’s characters in Always Be My Maybe and Beef, both of which also happen to be Netflix productions. In Avatar, she’ll play Toph Beifong, a blind Earthbender who meets Aang, Katara, and Sokka on their journey to master all four elements and fight Ozai. Toph ends up joining the gang and also teaches Aang how to Earthbend.

Toph is a fan-favorite character who also made an appearance in The Legend of Korra. While she is blind, she’s also the most capable Earthbender in the Avatar universe, and is known for making tongue-in-cheek jokes about her own blindness and using that to her advantage.

The second season of the live-action series will likely cover the entire saga of the Earth Kingdom, before we finally see the gang take on the Fire Nation after that.

The first season of Avatar: The Last Airbender is now streaming on Netflix, and two more seasons of the show have already been greenlit.

Post Tag:
Avatar: The Last Airbender
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].
twitter facebook