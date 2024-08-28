Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 9 Release Date Confirmed

Do you want the Tower of God Season 2, Episode 9 release date even though you might be an Irregular? Well, worry not because we’ll give it to you, even if you weren’t born within a weird tower that might be the domain of the gods and also a prison.

The Tower of God Season 2, Episode 9 release date is August 31st. The season has been incredibly enjoyable, and it’s also been fairly mysterious. It’s talking a lot about time skips while also telling two stories at the same time now, what with Bam’s team and Khun’s team being separate. We’re hoping to see them meet up before the end of the season, but we wouldn’t be surprised if that’s the cliffhanger things end on.

What Happened in Tower of God Season 2, Episode 8?

Episode 8 is an odd one. While a lot of stuff happens, not much really happens. Basically, it tells the story of how both Bam and Khun are advancing alongside their teams and shows a couple of battles that occur to help them do so. Naturally, both teams come out on top with relative ease, and that’s sort of one big chunk of the episode explained.

The other story thread here is about an AI chatbot called Emily. It’s a very popular app amongst the Tower dwellers, and everyone is using it outside of a few characters with no interest in phones. Emily seems to be rather realistic, and it’s quite possible that it’s because Emily is someone stuck in a VR headset of some kind in a strange bath. It’s classic Tower of God. Let’s see what happens next when Tower of God Season 2, Episode 9 drops on Crunchyroll because it’s sure to be interesting to watch.

