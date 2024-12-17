Travis Hunter Stands by Fiancée as Heisman Backlash Intensifies Following Her Emotional Response Video

It’s hard for someone to stay out of the spotlight when they’re romantically involved with one of the biggest athletes on the planet. Travis Hunter’s fiancée, Leanna Lenee, is learning that the hard way as she deals with social media tearing her a new one for appearing to be ungrateful.

Recommended Videos

Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter is having the time of his life right now; he just won the Heisman Trophy and is on his way to becoming one of the top picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. Of course, he’s bringing his partner along for the ride, with her appearing at plenty of events with him. However, some strange moments have people claiming that she doesn’t have his best interest at heart and that Hunter should move on.

The first time Lenee found herself under attack was following Colorado’s win over Oklahoma State on November 29th. Internet sleuths caught Lenee looking angry after she came on the field, and they pushed the narrative that she was upset over Hunter interacting with cheerleaders on the sideline.

That story came and went, and Lenee and Hunter attended the Heisman ceremony together. But after the results were read, all of Hunter’s supporters stood up to congratulate him except Lenne, who had to be ushered up by Colorado Head Coach Deion Sanders. That made people go over all of her actions with a fine-tooth comb, so when another video came out that appeared to show her getting annoyed with Hunter taking photos with fans, all bets were off.

Related: Cardi B’s Ex-Husband Can’t Move On After Divorce, Caught Watching Her at the Club and Sending Thirsty Texts

Rather than choose to ignore all the hate coming his fiancée’s way, Hunter went on Twitch to address the situation and stand by his partner. “Y’all hate on me then you go hate on my girl,” he said (via Daily Mail). “I feel the same thing that she feels. We’re inseparable. We’re with each other. If she’s hurting, I’m hurting.” He also claimed that Lenee had gotten drunk and cried herself to sleep.

While Lenee likely appreciated Hunter’s support, she wanted to set the record straight, posting a lengthy video on TikTok where she addressed all of the allegations. “The things that I see people make up is truly crazy because it’s not what happened,” she said. “I just think people are just finding every single little thing and trying to make it something it’s not. Then birdbrained individuals are just accepting what they see online.”

All of the noise isn’t going to change Hunter and Lenee’s plans. They’re going to tie the knot in May of 2025, just a month after the 2025 NFL Draft. It’s unclear where the couple plans to honeymoon, but no matter where it is, they’re probably going to have to adjust to a new home when they get back as Hunter prepares to begin his professional career. Sure, there’s a slim chance he stays in Colorado, but based on the current draft order, it’s more likely he ends up with a team on the East Coast.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy