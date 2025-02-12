Trucking Empire Codes (February 2025)

Updated: February 12, 2025 Looked for new codes!

Are you eco-friendly? Do you love the great outdoors? Well, this game isn’t for you! You get to drive around in eco-unfriendly, some might say eco-hazardous, giant forces of modern ingenuity. Trucks. If you want to have the most outrageous trucks, you’ll need codes.

Trucking Empire codes will let you unlock specific heavy good vehicles as well as cash in order to unlock even more. If you want more Roblox titles with codes, check out our list of Dress To Impress Codes to get even more goodies and freebies.

All Trucking Empire Codes List

Active Trucking Empire Codes

30MVisits : Use for 80k Cash

: Use for 80k Cash JULIO16COL : Use for a July 16 Ford LTL 9000, July 16 Freightliner 108SD, July 16 Kenworth T800 Aerocab, July 16 Kenworth T800B, July 16 Mitsubishi Fuso, and July 16 Peterbilt 379

: Use for a July 16 Ford LTL 9000, July 16 Freightliner 108SD, July 16 Kenworth T800 Aerocab, July 16 Kenworth T800B, July 16 Mitsubishi Fuso, and July 16 Peterbilt 379 TruckingIsBack: Use for 90k Cash

DBFIXED : Use for 500k Cash

: Use for 500k Cash 100K Likes: Use for a Truck

Expired Trucking Empire Codes

There are currently no expired Sheep Life codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Trucking Empire

Here is an easy step-by-step guide on how to redeem Trucking Empire codes:

Image by The Escapist

Launch Trucking Empire on Roblox. Press the coupon button on the bottom left part of the screen. Enter the code in the white text box. Hit Submit and receive your goodies.

How to Get More Trucking Empire Codes

If you want to stay up to date with the latest Trucking Empire codes as soon as they drop, we suggest bookmarking this article and checking up on it every so often.

However, if you would like to search for codes by yourself, you can check out these useful links:

Why Are My Trucking Empire Codes Not Working?

Be pedantic when entering Trucking Empire codes to avoid making potential spelling errors. If you are still prone to misspelling, you can simply copy the codes directly from the article and into the game. Be sure to do this as soon as you can the avoid the codes from potentially expiring.

What is Trucking Empire?

Trucking Empire is a Roblox experience that simulates the joy of being a truck driver, cruising across America and experiencing life on the road. Deliver goods, journey with your friends, and level up your trucks.

