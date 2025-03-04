Marvel May Have Finally Revealed Scarlet Witch’s MCU Fate

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for TVA #3.

Not convinced that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was really the end for the MCU‘s Scarlet Witch? The latest issue of Marvel’s TVA comic book series suggests you may be right.

In TVA #3 by writer Katharyn Blair and artist Pere Pérez, Gwen Stacy/Ghost-Spider enters the Time Variance Authority’s Department of Deferment. Here, she discovers a Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch variant in some kind of stasis chamber – and this Wanda looks just like her MCU incarnation! Understandably, many fans immediately assumed that TVA had just revealed Wanda’s post-Multiverse of Madness whereabouts, which isn’t a huge leap given TVA blurs the line between Marvel Comics lore and MCU canon.

If that’s not enough, Pere Pérez initially confirmed that TVA‘s Wanda and the MCU’s Wanda are one and the same via Instagram. “To address all the questions about it that I’m getting: yes, this is the same Wanda Maximoff played by Elisabeth Olsen [in] the MCU films,” he wrote. “The other question, if it means that this comic is MCU continuity or any other issues about how this ties in with the movies or other comics, please ask the editor Jordan White, the writer Katharyn Blair or, I don’t know… [Marvel Studios President] Kevin Feige?”

But Pérez later deleted his post that same day, before issuing a retraction. “Okay, I think I must clarify this: the Scarlet Witch that appears in our TVA book is NOT the MCU Wanda. That’s a very similar variant, please check out the next issues of the book for further information. I’m sorry if I [caused] any confusion with my previous post (which I have taken down to avoid more confusion). So, that was me putting my foot [in] my mouth, as I do most of the time. MCU and Marvel Comics are not the same thing.”

Was Pérez simply mistaken? Or did Marvel Studios instruct him to walk back his comments to avoid spoiling future MCU storylines? It’s impossible to say. Either way, Marvel’s official line for now is that the Scarlet Witch’s last MCU canonical appearance – not counting the “corpse” Agatha Harkness sees while bewitched in Agatha All Along – is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

TVA #4 is available in store and digitally on March 19, 2025.

