Twin Peaks: Into the Night Is a Fan-Made Video Game Adaptation, Demo Out Now

Twin Peaks: Into the Night is an unofficial video game adaptation based on David Lynch’s original ‘90s drama, and it’s got a demo out on PC right now. The two-person squad at Blue Rose Team published their vertical slice on Itch.io yesterday (via ComingSoon.net), giving fans a taste of what will eventually launch as a full, free experience. If you’re not sure what a Twin Peaks game would look like, look no further than the sneak peek that debuted in a recent trailer. The goal is to capture the polygonal visuals seen in games that came out on consoles like the PlayStation 1, and from what we can see here, it looks like the team is pulling it off. You can see the Twin Peaks: Into the Night trailer below before hopping into the demo for yourself.

Blue Rose published a statement regarding the release of the Twin Peaks: Into the Night demo on X (formerly known as Twitter). The studio says the response to its work has been “beyond what we had imagined,” thanking those who take the time to check out the teaser on Itch.

“This demo is intended to show you the direction we’re taking and we’ve put our hearts at it,” the statement says. “We’re already working on next release, a little patience is required and it will come soon enough! We will of course keep in touch with your guys on our social networks to show the progress we’re making on the game.”

The pair behind Blue Rose and Twin Peaks: Into the Night are French developers Lucas Guibert and Jean Manzoni. While the project is not officially affiliated with Twin Peaks, the love and care on display is so apparent that most fans could surely be tricked into thinking that it’s actually connected to the franchise in some way.

“Created as an homage to good old 90s games classic, Twin Peaks: Into the Night is a fan game adaptation of the eponymous series created by Mark Frost and David Lynch,” the Itch description for the game says. “Have a taste of a new gameplay experience that will immerse you directly into the unique atmosphere of the show.”

Twin Peaks: Into the Night has no final release date yet, so be sure to stay tuned for any updates.