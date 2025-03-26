In Anime Fruit, your primary source of power comes from the fruits you are using. However, getting good gear can significantly boost your overall damage. If you want to find out how to get gear and how to make it stronger, make sure to follow our Ultimate Anime Fruit Gear Guide below.

How to Get Gear in Anime Fruit

In Anime Fruit, there are a total of 7 gear pieces you can get: Hat, Cape, Ring, Necklace, Gloves, Belt, and Shoes. Getting the gear in Anime Fruit is straightforward. You explore the world and kill enemies to get the gear. Every piece of gear has different rarities: common, rare, legendary, and mythic. Higher rarity gear will have higher stats. However, getting higher rarity gear will also be harder since higher rarity gear has a lower drop rate.

How to Get Mythic Gear in Anime Fruit

Getting mythic gear is different from getting other gear rarities. The easiest way you can mythic gear in Anime Fruit is by doing World Bosses or Dungeons.

World Bosses

World Bosses are located in all areas of the world. As of now, there are a total of 15 Bosses. If you are same level as the World Boss, you probably won’t be able to defeat them easily. So, it’s better to find a group of players you can do these with.

World Boss Location Loot Smoke (lvl 50) Center Town (lvl 1) Deer Hat – Heal 30% HP once below 30% health, CD 3 minutes

Golden Ring – Boost coin by 10% Admiral (lvl 100) Center Town (lvl 1) Justice Cape – Boost 15% damage at targets below 50% health

Light Ring – Boost exp by 10% Crocodile (lvl 250) Arena Island (lvl 100) Crocodile Cape – Summon a hurricane, dealing 80% damage if attacked, CD 30 seconds Black Beard (lvl 400) Arena Island (lvl 100) Black Emperor Cape – Boost all dark fruits damage by 15% Big Mom (Lvl 500) Pirate Part (lvl 400) BigMom Hat – Reduce 15% damage below 50% health Beast Pirate (lvl 600) Pirate Part (lvl 400) Dragon Cape – Heal 30% HP and be invincible for 3 seconds at dying, CD 5 minutes Fist Demon (lvl 700) Demon Island (lvl 600) Fox Mask – Boosts 20% damage in 10s if attacked, CD 30 seconds Moon Demon(lvl 800) Demon Island (lvl 600) Buddha Cape – Stay endure and reduce 20% damage in 3 seconds if attacked, CD 30 seconds Snake Ninja (lvl 900) Ninja Island (lvl 800) Kage Hat – Boost all flame fruit damage by 15% Ninja King (lvl 1000) Ninja Island (lvl 800) Kage Cape – Faster all flame fruits CD by 20% Universal Emperor (lvl 1100) Namek Planet (lvl 1000) Devil Scarf – Boost 15% damage above 80% health Evil Saiyan (lvl 1200) Namek Planet (lvl 1000) Devil Cape – Deal 10% damage to nearby enemies continuously

Power Ring – Boost damage by 5% Fire Golem (lvl 1300) Hell Dungeon (lvl 1200) Ace Hat – Boost Walk speed by 12% Blood Commander (lvl 1400) Hell Dungeon (lvl 1200) White Beard Cape – Heal 1% HP every second below 30% health Ice Elf (lvl 1500) Hell Dungeon (lvl 1200) Frost Ring – Cast Ice Ring dealing 80% damage if attacked, CD 20 seconds.

Some of this gear can significantly boost your damage depending on the fruit you are using, so make sure to grind for the gear that you really need.

Dungeons

Dungeons get unlocked when you reach level 100. To get to the dungeon portal, click on the house icon on the top right corner of your screen, then press MainLand. Once you get teleported, go right, and you should see the dungeon portal.

Dungeon Portal Location

Currently, there are only three dungeons: Arabastan (lvl 100), Beast Pirate Ship (lvl 1200), and Undersea Prison (level 1500). Just like for World Bosses, you will need a party of people in order to complete these dungeons easily. However, you can still do them solo if you are over-leveled. What is good about dungeons is that you can get necklaces, gloves, belts, and shoes, which you can’t get by just killing enemies in the world.

However, the mythic gear that you have won’t always be the best choice. As you level up, the mythic gear that you have will mostly be lower level than you currently are, which you will end up replacing with rare gear at a higher level. That’s why you will need to upgrade it.

How to Upgrade Gear in Anime Fruit

In order to upgrade your gear in Anime Fruit, you need to interact with the Equipment NPC. Equipment NPC can be found at the starting area and in the dungeon lobby area. You can upgrade any gear that you have up to your current level.

Equipment NPC location

However, you should not upgrade gear too early into the game. Upgrading gear is a mechanic you will focus on at later stages of the game once you have leveled up properly and gotten your desired mythic gear.

Before you upgrade your gear, make sure that it has high potential. Higher potential will give you more stats overall, but also when you are upgrading it. If you want to maximize your power, make sure the potential of your gear is at 100%.

Gear potential bar

How to Craft Mythic Gear in Anime Fruit

Once you become level 1200, you will unlock the Beast Pirate Ship (lvl 1200) Dungeon. In this dungeon, you can get Emerald crafting material. You can use Emeralds to craft mythic gear at the Equipment NPC. You will need a total of 30 Emeralds and 20 million gold. Getting all the necessary resources will take you some time, but crafting mythic gear will give your mythic gear an additional stat boost and increase your special stat.

Crafting gear

That does it for our Anime Fruit gear guide. If you want to check out the best fruits in the game, make sure to check out our Anime Fruit Fruit Tier List.

