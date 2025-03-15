Ultimate Basketball Zero Zones Tier List – Best Zone & Style Combos

Your zone and style combo are what define your build so it’s important to know both what is the best Basketball Zero zone and best zone and style combos. I’ve analyzed all zones and we’ll dive into the details of each one. Here’s my Basketball Zero zones tier list and best zone and style combos.

All Basketball Zero Zones Ranked

When it comes to the best Basketball Zero zones the strongest ones are Street Dribbler, Quickdraw, and Limitless depending on your Style. Sprinter has a lot of potential to become A-Tier because movement speed is the most important stat in the game but it needs a buff for that. For now, Sprinter and Lockdown are in the lower tiers. Check out the reasoning below as well as all stats and style/zone combos.

S-Tier Basketball Zero Zones

Name Rarity and Roll Chance Effects Ranking Reason Best Style Combo Street Dribbler Mythic (0.5% or 5% Lucky Odds) • Gives you an extra dribble charge

• Makes you faster with the ball Having an extra dribble is the best defense in the game and being faster with the ball overall means you’re getting to the hoop faster and bypassing defenders thus sometimes saving your dribble charges. The best Zone in the game by far. Star or Ace Quickdraw Legendary (2% or 45% Lucky Odds) • Release shots faster

• Your shots and passes are faster

• Gives you slight aim assist Quickdraw is the second-best Zone in the game because releasing your shots faster means they’re more difficult to block and your passes are faster too. You also get some aim-assist which is great as you’re learning the shooting mechanics. Ace or Phantom

A-Tier Basketball Zero Zones

Name Rarity and Roll Chance Effects Ranking Reason Best Style Combo Limitless Legendary (2% or 45% Lucky Odds) • Gives you great aim assist

• Gives you extra range on shots The extra range on shots is quite powerful and the aim assist is extremely useful for beginners. That said, as you learn the game and master the shooting mechanics you won’t need the aim assist as much so this is A-Tier. Sniper or Ace

B-Tier Basketball Zero Zones

Name Rarity and Roll Chance Effects Ranking Reason Best Style Combo Lockdown Epic (35% or 50% Lucky Odds) • Shortens the ball steal cooldown

• Increased defense speed This is incredible on Phantom since you want to steal the ball a lot and pass it to your team or steal and carry your team with Ace or Star. It’s not as powerful as S and A-Tier zones but it’s still quite good. Phantom for Support and Ace or Star for Carrying

C-Tier Basketball Zero Zones

Name Rarity and Roll Chance Effects Ranking Reason Best Style Combo Sprinter Rare (62.5%) • Makes you slightly faster with and without the ball This has the potential to be an A-Tier zone because moving faster without the ball to steal or with the ball to score is the most powerful stat in the game. However, it’s not a great speed boost so it’s C-Tier and perhaps B-Tier in some cases. All Except Sniper

That’s it for my complete Basketball Zero zones tier list. Check out our Basketball Zero codes for free regular and lucky spins.

