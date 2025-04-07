Ultimate E.R.P.O. Class Tier List – All Classes Guide

Let’s be real for a second; evading the monsters is cool and all, but you can’t run away forever. At some point, you’re going to have to put up or shut up. That’s where the class combo of your team comes into play, and to make that easier in particular, we whipped up the ultimate E.R.P.O. class tier list. Take your pick and don’t play like a headless chicken.

E.R.P.O. Class Tier List: Current State of Things

As you might be able to conclude, things are all over the place, even when it comes to the E.R.P.O. class tier list. Most people would tell you to just roll incessantly until you collect all the S-tier classes. However, things aren’t always that simple and Robux don’t grow on trees, sadly. That’s why I’d say Business Man is the best class in E.R.P.O. in terms of rarity-to-value since it’s a top class, but neither Legendary or Godly, for some reason.

Mechanic and Executioner are also quite decent. B-tier classes are nothing to scoff at, while, at the same time, we need to have a serious conversation about Body Builder, Medic and their whole point in this game. Regardless, the whole point is to explore and have fun, so let’s see the top classes

S Tier Classes in E.R.P.O.

The cream of the crop, baby. While some would say the Speedster takes the crown, I’m more Team-Business Man, simply because of the gargantuan cash buff it provides. It’s the best class for grinding, although I personally prefer to buzz around like a boss.

Name Rarity Info Business Man Epic (7%) Business Man lowers the quota—20% with one, 5% more for each after. That’s game-changing. You can clear maps faster and safer just by existing. If you stack a few in a team, the entire pace of the game shifts. The problem is that’s all you do. No utility, no combat benefit, and nothing interactive. You’re basically a walking discount. It’s a meta pick, not a fun one. If you want to help your team in the most boring way possible, this is the class. Strong, but soulless. Speedster Godly (0.05%) Speedster is exactly what it sounds like: fast, efficient, and built for hit-and-run gameplay. You move quicker than any other class and have enough stamina to sprint through most of the map without stopping. That alone makes it a top-tier pick. You’re able to grab loot, dodge monsters, scout ahead, and bail out teammates before anyone else even gets there. It’s not just speed for the sake of speed—it’s practical, high-utility mobility. There’s barely any downside unless you’re careless. Tank Godly (0.05%) Tank takes hits better than anyone else, which makes it the only real frontline class. If a monster’s chasing you, you can actually survive a few hits and keep moving. It’s great for soaking aggro, helping trapped teammates, and staying alive in chaotic situations. That said, you don’t do more damage—you just don’t die as fast. It’s not flashy, but it makes bad situations less punishing. Inexperienced teams will always benefit from having a Tank. It’s a safety net. Not always fun, but extremely practical.

A Tier Classes in E.R.P.O.

Not too shabby in their own right, these three classes are a perfect embodiment of the balance between star power and utility. As a result, they can both lead and follow, provide support or clutch it out, but in my opinion, I’d say the skill floor is a bit higher. Some would say the impact ceiling is, too, but that depends.

Name Rarity Info Spy Legendary (0.2%) Spy can see valuables through walls, which is a huge time-saver. You’ll find hidden loot faster than anyone else, making you the team’s top earner if you know what you’re doing. It’s not stealthy like Lurker, but it’s arguably more useful for hitting quotas early. This class rewards map knowledge and quick movement. You’re squishy and can’t tank mistakes, but if you like optimization and sneaky movement without full invisibility, this class is for you. One of the best solo picks and easily worth unlocking early. Executioner Legendary (0.2%) Your weapon has an 80% chance to explode on hit, making you the loudest, most aggressive presence in any run. If you’re the type to charge headfirst into danger and don’t care about stealth or strategy, this class lets you live that fantasy. It’s satisfying, destructive, and messy as hell. But there’s a price—Executioner brings no utility. You don’t help with quota, healing, scouting, or survivability. You’re just there to kill, loud and proud. Mechanic Epic (7%) Mechanic earns more bolts than any other class at the end of a round. That’s it. It doesn’t help you during the mission, but it gives you long-term progression faster. You’ll unlock more classes quicker, which is great early on. The downside is obvious—you’re just playing normally and hoping for a bigger paycheck. It’s completely useless in the short term and won’t save you if the team wipes. Only pick it when you’re grinding or trying to speed up unlocks. Otherwise, there are always better options.

B Tier Classes in E.R.P.O.

Lurker is good when it comes to solo play, but it gets knocked down to B-tier because it’s kinda cheeks in group play. The Oracle is basically the opposite: invaluable for some specific purpose, but absolutely useless in everything else. It’s kinda the weird part of this E.R.P.O. class tier list.

Name Rarity Info Lurker Rare (30.25%) Lurker is the stealth king. Monsters basically ignore you unless you get too close, which makes this class perfect for scouting, looting, or just surviving. If you hate the chaos of aggro or getting caught in someone else’s screw-up, Lurker gives you that freedom. You’re not invincible, but you can push into risky areas way earlier than anyone else. It falls off a bit in team coordination since no one benefits from your stealth but you. Still, it’s a strong solo class and a smart pick overall. Oracle Rare (30.25%) Oracle shows you all the monsters on the map at the start of each round, and that knowledge can completely change how you plan the run. You won’t be caught off guard by something invisible or charging from across the map. It’s one of the best support classes in the game, but it’s easy to forget its value once the round begins. You’re not directly helping in combat or hauling, but giving your team perfect info early on is massive. A quiet MVP pick for experienced players.

C Tier Classes in E.R.P.O.

Someone’s gotta be at the bottom, right? Unfortunately, in this case, it’s this sad trio. Now, you’ll notice how there’s no D tier in this E.R.P.O. class tier list. It’s because every class serves a purpose—it’s just that these three are the worst, technically, due to their niche utility, but are overall just average.

Name Rarity Info Body Builder Common (62.5%) Bodybuilder is great if you’re constantly annoyed by the weight mechanics in this game. You can carry the big stuff without waiting for help or crawling at a snail’s pace. It turns one of the most frustrating parts of E.R.P.O. into a non-issue. The class doesn’t give you combat benefits or help with monsters, but being the team’s designated hauler genuinely saves time. It’s boring, sure, but effective. If you’re running quota-heavy maps, Bodybuilder is a no-brainer. Easily underrated and more useful than it sounds. Paramedic Common (62.5%) Paramedic is all about reviving teammates, and it does it cheaper than other classes. That sounds mid-tier until you hit those later levels where everyone’s falling apart and bolts are tight. It doesn’t help you avoid death, but it lets you undo mistakes without bankrupting the team. Still, you’re basically stuck in a support role, and if your team is good, you’ll just be doing normal work like everyone else. Worth picking in random lobbies, especially if you like clutch saves and don’t mind a passive role. Medic Rare (30.25%) Medic passively heals nearby allies by 1% every few seconds, which might sound minor but adds up fast during long hauls and drawn-out escapes. You’re not reviving like Paramedic—you’re keeping everyone alive in real time. In team play, this class is an absolute win, especially if people tend to panic or take stray hits often. That said, Medic has zero stat bonuses—no speed, no strength, nothing else. You’re basically a walking aura. Solo, it’s garbage. In a group, it’s arguably the most valuable passive support class.

Now that was far from rocket science, wasn’t it? The spins are mostly down to luck, but with this E.R.P.O. class tier list, you can still have some fun even if Lady Lucky isn’t on your side. Once you have the right class combo with your friends, get into the nitty-gritty of our all E.R.P.O. monsters guide and finally beat the game.

