A player standing next to Challenges Board in Dead Rails
Image by Escapist
Guides

Ultimate Guide to Dead Rails Challenges [Alpha]

Good luck trying to complete the Pacifist Challenge.
Image of Lazar Tepavcevic
Lazar Tepavcevic
Published: Mar 16, 2025 09:02 am

Dead Rails isn’t only about getting to the bridge at the 80km mark and escaping. It’s also about completing exciting Challenges along the way. To help you keep track of all of them, we prepared the following guide on Dead Rails Challenges.

Table of Contents

What are Challenges in Dead Rails

A player showing the location of the challenges board in the main lobby of Dead Rails
The Challenges board is located in the main lobby next to the leaderboards

Challenges are quests that you can complete in order to earn one-time rewards of Bonds and Challenge Stars in Dead Rails. Some of them are easy, but others can get a bit harder. You don’t have to accept them manually. They are always active, and you can check them out on the Challenges Board in the main lobby. At the moment, Challenge Stars don’t have any use except to display your hard-earned accomplishments.

Complete List of Dead Rails Challenges

Currently, there is a total of 9 Challenges of various difficulties in Dead Rails. Each Challenge gives you different amounts of Bonds and Challenge Stars.

ChallengesDescriptionReward
Tame a UnicornPut a Saddle on a wild unicorn or find one that’s already tamed5 Bonds and 1 Challenge Star
EscapeTravel 80km and successfully lower the bridge5 Bonds and 1 Challenge Star
Bounty HunterKill 5 outlaws and turn in their bounties at the sheriff’s office5 Bonds and 1 Challenge Star
New Sheriff in TownKill 50 outlaws in one game15 Bonds and 3 Challenge Stars
Warewolf HunterKill 100 warewolves in one game15 Bonds and 3 Challenge Stars
Zombie HunterKill 200 zombies in one game15 Bonds and 3 Challenge Stars
UnkillableComplete a game without having a player die30 Bonds and 9 Challenge Stars
PacifistComplete a game without any player killing an enemy (Safezone turrets don’t count)30 Bonds and 9 Challenge Stars
Pony ExpressComplete the game without any player using the train30 Bonds and 9 Challenge Stars

Where to Spend Bonds You Earn From Challenges

Challenges menu in Dead Rails
Challenges reward you with a lot of Bonds

You can spend Bonds in the main lobby to either buy new classes or new items to carry into your next raid. In general, you should be spending your Bonds to unlock classes first. Then, if you have some leftover Bonds, you can buy some items to help you out early as well.

That sums up everything you need to know about Dead Rails Challenges. To stay up to date with all of our other content, make sure to check our Roblox section here on Escapist.

