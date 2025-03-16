Ultimate Guide to Dead Rails Challenges [Alpha]

Dead Rails isn’t only about getting to the bridge at the 80km mark and escaping. It’s also about completing exciting Challenges along the way. To help you keep track of all of them, we prepared the following guide on Dead Rails Challenges.

What are Challenges in Dead Rails

The Challenges board is located in the main lobby next to the leaderboards

Challenges are quests that you can complete in order to earn one-time rewards of Bonds and Challenge Stars in Dead Rails. Some of them are easy, but others can get a bit harder. You don’t have to accept them manually. They are always active, and you can check them out on the Challenges Board in the main lobby. At the moment, Challenge Stars don’t have any use except to display your hard-earned accomplishments.

Complete List of Dead Rails Challenges

Currently, there is a total of 9 Challenges of various difficulties in Dead Rails. Each Challenge gives you different amounts of Bonds and Challenge Stars.

Challenges Description Reward Tame a Unicorn Put a Saddle on a wild unicorn or find one that’s already tamed 5 Bonds and 1 Challenge Star Escape Travel 80km and successfully lower the bridge 5 Bonds and 1 Challenge Star Bounty Hunter Kill 5 outlaws and turn in their bounties at the sheriff’s office 5 Bonds and 1 Challenge Star New Sheriff in Town Kill 50 outlaws in one game 15 Bonds and 3 Challenge Star s Warewolf Hunter Kill 100 warewolves in one game 15 Bonds and 3 Challenge Star s Zombie Hunter Kill 200 zombies in one game 15 Bonds and 3 Challenge Star s Unkillable Complete a game without having a player die 30 Bonds and 9 Challenge Star s Pacifist Complete a game without any player killing an enemy (Safezone turrets don’t count) 30 Bonds and 9 Challenge Star s Pony Express Complete the game without any player using the train 30 Bonds and 9 Challenge Star s

Where to Spend Bonds You Earn From Challenges

Challenges reward you with a lot of Bonds

You can spend Bonds in the main lobby to either buy new classes or new items to carry into your next raid. In general, you should be spending your Bonds to unlock classes first. Then, if you have some leftover Bonds, you can buy some items to help you out early as well.

That sums up everything you need to know about Dead Rails Challenges. To stay up to date with all of our other content, make sure to check our Roblox section here on Escapist.

