Ultimate Jujutsu Infinite Weapons Tier List – Best Cursed Tools

Choosing the best weapon in Jujujutsu Infinite is important both for PVP and PVE and some are drastically better than others. We’ll be ranking weapons based on power, abilities, and overall flexibility. Here’s my best Jujutsu Infinite weapons tier list.

Recommended Videos

Best Jujutsu Infinite Weapons Tier List

Image by The Escapist

There’s a wide variety of weapons/cursed tools in Jujutsu Infinite and I’ll be ranking them from Meta Tier to D-Tier. The higher-tier weapons will have high damage and stun-lock potential, the best abilities, and sometimes Black Flash moves. C and D-Tier weapons are obsolete options with weaker stats and abilities that are outclassed. Check out the ranking explanations for each weapon below, and don’t forget to test each one for yourself at the sandbox NPC.

Meta Tier

Name Ranking Explanation Abilities

Vengeance This katana is easily the best weapon in terms of DPS due to all of its moves being high-damage, relatively easy to land, and inflicting bleed. If you can land a Black Flash Rising Snow it’s not only great damage but you get a Black Flash Token for Maximum moves as well. • Unforgiving Snow: Summon a shadow to strike your opponent at medium range. Hits cause bleed.

• Wilting Snow: A short-range melee kick that, if you hit, summons a shadow behind them to perform a double slash with you. Causes bleed.

• Rising Snow (Black Flash): A melee uppercut that sends you and your target upwards to continue with a flurry of slashing attacks that cause bleed. Can be used with Black Flash.

Ravenous Axe Between the Ravenous Flock and Crow Strike combo for excellent damage and range as well as the Flock of Many mobility, this is a highly flexible weapon. If you value the iFrame invisibility dash more than high burst and bleed damage then go with the Axe rather than Vengeance. • Ravenous Flock: Aim and shoot out a wide AOE projectile of crows that marks the target for Crow Strike.

• Crow Strike: Aim and summon a large crow to strike an opponent. They take additional damage if they were marked by Ravenous Flock.

• Flock of Many: Become invisible (iFrames) and dash.

A Tier

Name Ranking Explanation Abilities

Feathered Spear This is a sleeper option that’s actually quite strong due to its damage, range and a powerful Black Flash-compatible move. • Quilled Javelin: A ranged spear throw aimed with your cursor that Guard Breaks.

• Piercing Plumage (Black Flash): A melee uppercut with the spear that knocks your target back.

The Impossible Dream Offers incredible mobility and reach with not only decent base damage but also bleed. • Le Sangre De Sancho: A melee grab attack that deals immense damage, Guard Breaks, and causes bleed damage.

• Thrust: Aim and dash forward at incredible speed impaling enemies along the way and causing bleed damage.

Heian Gauntlet If you managed to grab Heian Gauntlets in the playtest, they have an incredibly powerful set of moves. Calamity scales with Technique for massive AOE damage. • Calamity (Technique Scaling): Slam the ground for massive AOE damage. If airborne, slam down to the ground immediately and Guard Break.

• Devastation: Unleash a barrage of quick punches.

B Tier

Name Ranking Explanation Abilities

Dragon Bone The Dragon Bone sword is a reliable weapon that while not the best in the game, offers a good mix of damage, range, and mobility with Ambush. • Ambush: A Guard Break frontal slash that dashes you forward.

• Energy Dispell: Charge up an AOE damage shockwave around you that Guard Breaks if fully charged.

Inverted Spear of Heaven Many PVP players will include ISoH in the higher tiers like A and S due to the incredible amount of damage it can do with Throat Gouge while ignoring iFrames. However, people usually forget how hard these moves are to land at point-blank melee and most experienced players will dodge it, so it’s B-Tier. • Passive: This weapon bypasses any and all Invincibility Frame (iFrame) moves.

• Spear: Dash forward and strike your opponent with Guard Break.

• Sever: A short-range melee slice that bleeds your target.

• Throat Gouge: A melee grab attack that deals immense damage.

Viscera Scythe While the Viscera Scythe has more abilities than most weapons, they’re all pretty mid-tier so I couldn’t rank it higher for PVP. That said, for PVE, this is one of the best weapons in the game for farming Capture mission EXP. • Visceral Frenzy: Hold the keybind for a short-ranged melee AOE damage slash around you.

• Rending Sawblade: Throw the Scythe toward your cursor as a boomerang. Enemies hit will be dragged by the scythe and pulled back as it returns.

• Sweeping Maim: Briefly charge up a Guard Break melee attack that knocks your target upwards.

Playful Cloud Quite a decent alternative to the A-Tier options with some powerful abilities if you can land them. • Playful Strike: Perform a three-hit combo where the third hit Guard Breaks and knocks your opponent back.

• Chained Dropkick: A melee grab that deals heavy damage and knocks your opponent back.

Electric Staff The Electric Staff is a bit of a niche option because it scales with Technique. If you’re running a Technique build and want a weapon, this is an A-Tier option. Other than that, it’s a decent and reliable weapon with AOE moves. • Electric Sweep (Technique Scaling): A short-range melee AOE attack.

• Electric Bolt (Technique Scaling): Fire a lightning beam toward your cursor.

C Tier

Name Ranking Explanation Abilities

Jet Black It’s the best C-Tier weapon because it has a Black Flash move. Other than that it’s pretty mediocre. • Shadow Strike (Black Flash): Teleport forward while Guard Break slashing your opponent. Can be enhanced by Black Flash.

• Shadow Barrage: Quickly barrage your opponent with a flurry of slashes.

Blood Sword The only reason this weapon isn’t D-Tier is that you can get off some decent damage by stacking Blood Orbs and detonating them regularly. That said, that’s a pretty tough thing to do against experienced players so this just ends up being a subpar weapon in most cases. • Demon Slashes: Dash forward slashing twice. Applies Blood Orbs that are detonated by Blood Pact.

• Blood Pact: Drive your blade into the ground causing an AOE damage explosion around you that Guard Breaks.

Rusty Katana The Rusty Katana still has stun-lock potential in PVP if you can regularly land rushes or blitzes and be aggressive against your opponent. That said, it used to be much more powerful in the playtest because it also had decent damage. • One-Two: Slash twice to stun-lock an opponent.

• Blade Spin: Spin to slash around you.

D Tier

Name Ranking Explanation Abilities

Split Soul This weapon perhaps shouldn’t be in the lowest tier but it’s truly a trap option for crafting. It’s got subpar damage and abilities, but at least you can use it in PVE if you get it as a drop and it’s your only weapon. • Soul Slice: Dash forward and Guard Break slash your opponent.

• Soul Stream: A double melee slash that knocks your opponent into the air.

Slaughter Demon Overall, it’s not a good weapon but the slide is pretty decent for mobility. • Slide Slice: Slide forward and slash opponents along the way.

• Demon Chop: A slashing uppercut that launches you and your opponent upwards.

Iron Blade Similar to Slaughter Demon, it has nice mobility with Lunge but it’s not that good. • Lunge: Dash forward and stab.

Purifying Dagger Perhaps the worst weapon in the game. • Dagger Throw: Aim and throw a piercing dagger.

That’s it for my best Jujutsu Infinite weapons tier list. Now that you know the best cursed tool, check out the best armor in Jujutsu Infinite.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy