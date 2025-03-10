Ultimate Meme Fruits Powers Tier List and Guide [UPDATE 1]

One of the most important player characteristics in Meme Fruits is the Powers. They are unique, fun abilities that can change your playstyle completely. Some are focused on direct damage, and others on mobility. To help you pick your favorite one, follow along to our Meme Fruits Powers tier list and guide.

Recommended Videos

Meme Fruits Powers Tier List

Image by Tiermaker

Despite what is shown above, none of the Powers in Meme Fruits are inherently bad. All of them are better than no Powers, but some are much stronger than others. Some can burst enemies, some can stun enemies, and some even allow you to fly. Curse, for example, is all about killing as many enemies in the shortest period possible, while Popcat is about single-target removal.

Meme Fruits Powers List

Below is a complete and detailed list of all the Powers in Meme Fruits:

Powers Price Abilities • 25 Gems

• 5500 Robux • Left-Click: Cleave

– Dash forward, slashing the area in front of you.

– 10.34 damage (11.63 with aura)



• Z: Black Flash

– Dash forward, performing a powerful punch.

– 36.19 damage (40.71 with aura)



• X: Dismantle

– Make a long cut in front of yourself, dealing high AOE damage.

– 26.05 damage (29.31 with aura)



• C: Fire Arrow

– Shoot a fire arrow forward.

– 41.36 damage (46.53 with aura)



• V: Domain Expansion

– Fire large slashes in all directions, dealing 8 waves of damage.

– 66.16 damage (74.40 with aura) • 25 Gems

• 5500 Robux • Z: Popcat Splitter

– Fire 6 fire projectiles that explode.

– 80.61 damage (90.73 with aura)



• X: Popcat Combo

– Perform a powerful melee combo on close enemies.

– 136.17 damage (153.20 with aura)



• C: Popcat Nuke

– Drop a nuke from the sky onto the target.

– 45.91 damage (51.01 with aura)



• V: Popcat Transformation

– Transform into a Popcat, dealing 10% increased damage.

– 15 Second duration.



• F: Popcat Fly

– Turn into a Popcat head and fly at high speeds, following the mouse. • 25 Gems

• 3500 Robux • Z: Doge Shot

– Shoot out a Doge head that explodes on impact.

– 36.25 damage (40.78 with aura)



• X: Doge Call

– Bark at your enemies, dealing 5 waves of damage.

– 64.69 damage (72.92 with aura)



• C: Doge Slam

– Drop a large Doge from the sky onto the target.

– 31.62 damage (35.57 with aura)



• V: Doge Clones

– Summon 3 Doges to fight with you.

– 9.71 damage (10.94 with aura)



• F: Doge Fly

– Turn into a Doge head and fly at high speeds, following the mouse. • 25 Gems

• 4500 Robux • Z: Dough Punch

– Summon a donut that punches forward a great distance.

– 29.05 damage (32.68 with aura)



• X: Pastry Barrage

– Summon a barrage of 20 donuts that fall from the sky and explode.

– 188 damage (211.6 with aura)



• C: Pastry Slam

– Summon a sword made of mochi that hits all enemies in a medium radius.

– 24.91 damage (28.03 with aura)



• V: Super Dough Punches

– Summon 16 donuts that release a long-range punch and deal splash damage.

– 74.40 damage (83.68 with aura)



• F: Moving Donut

– Become a donut and roll at great speeds. • 25 Gems

• 3500 Robux • Z: Noob Shot

– Shoot a Noob head that explodes on impact.

– 28.22 damage (31.75 with aura)



• X: Noob Slam

– Summon a noob from the sky that falls onto the target.

– 38.87 damage (43.73 with aura)



• C: Smelly Fog

– Release fog that deals seven waves of damage. These waves stunlock the target.

– 157.29 damage (176.96 with aura)



• V: Noob Friend

– Summon a noob to fight alongside you.

– 23.67 damage (26.63 with aura)



• F: Noob Fly

– Turn into a Noob head and fly at high speeds, following the mouse. • 25 Gems

• 1500 Robux • Z: Divine Beam

– Shoot a long-range beam of light.

– 27.5 damage (30.94 with aura)



• X: Light Bullets

– Summon a barrage of 13 light bullets that explode on impact.

– 95.42 damage (107.25 with aura)



• C: Light Speed Kick

– Jump up and perform a powerful kick.

– 30.91 damage (34.78 with aura)



• V: Sky Wrath

– Summon a ring of 25 right beams that fall from the sky.

– 211.75 damage (238.25 with aura) • 25 Gems

• 1500 Robux • Z: Flaming Floppa

– Shoot an exploding Floppa.

– 35.68 damage (40.15 with aura)



• X: Raining Floppa

– Summon a barrage of 25 Floppas that fall from the sky and explode on impact.

– 181.82 damage (204.55 with aura)



• C: Floppa Barrage

– Fire out 20 Floppas towards your target.

– 63.82 damage (71.64 with aura)



• F: Flying Floppa

– Turn into a Floppa head and fly at high speeds, following the mouse. • 25 Gems

• 650 Robux • Z: Dark Punch

– Perform a dark punch that does splash damage.

– 36.91 damage (41.53 with aura)



• X: Darkness Prevails

– Suck your enemies into a dark wortex that deals 5 waves of damage.

– 78.55 damage (88.36 with aura)



• C: Dark Hole

– Create a giant black hole that deals constant damage and stuns all enemies inside it.

– 58.91 damage (66.27 with aura)



• F: Dark Fly

– Turn into a cloud of darkness and fly at high speeds, following the mouse. • 25 Gems

• 650 Robux • Z: Fireball

– Shoot three fireballs towards the enemy.

– 31.02 damage (34.90 with aura)



• X: Flaming Beam

– Fire a beam that deals 4 waves of damage.

– 27.68 damage (31.16 with aura)



• C: Giant Fireball

– Fire out a gigantic fireball towards the enemy.

– 31.43 damage (35.36 with aura)



• F: Flame Fly

– Turn into a flame and fly at high speeds, following the mouse. • 25 Gems

• 650 Robux • Z: Ice Storm

– Inflict a 20-hit icestorm that stuns enemies.

– 64 damage (72 with aura)



• X: Icicle Throw

– Fire 5 icicles that explode on impact towards your cursor.

– 18.16 damage (25.55 with aura)



• C: Icicle Shower

– Drop 25 icicles from the sky.

– 80 damage (90 with aura)



• V: Zero Degrees

– Freeze a large area around you, inflicting a periodic stun.

– 23.78 damage (26.75 with aura) • 25 Gems

• 650 Robux • Z: Hot Potato

– Summon a flying potato that explodes after a short period.

– 30.19 damage (33.96 with aura)



• X: Potato Crusher

– Summon a giant potato and push it away, dealing explosion damage two times.

– 39.60 damage (44.55 with aura)



• C: Potato Nuke

– Drop a large potato from the sky.

– 29.57 damage (33.26 with aura)



• V: Potato Rain

– Drop 20 potatoes from the sky.

– 244 damage (274.4 with aura) • 25 Gems

• 250 Robux • Z: Moai Shot

– Fire a Moai statue at your cursor.

– 18.65 damage (20.98 with aura)



• X: Moai Summon

– Drop 3 Moai statues from the sky.

– 20.43 damage (22.96 with aura)



• C: Moai Barrage

– Fire 16 Moai statues at your cursor.

– 63.13 damage (70.98 with aura) • 25 Gems

• 250 Robux • Z: Rock Throw

– Throw 4 rocks at your target.

– 20.24 damage (22.76 with aura)



• X: Flying Rock

– Summon a meteor from the skies.

– 15.71 damage (17.68 with aura)



• C: Moving Rock

– Turn into a rolling stone with increased speed. • 25 Gems

• 250 Robux • Z: Water Splash

– Fire 8 water droplets towards your cursor.

– 19.84 damage (22.32 with aura)



• X: Water Shower

– Summon a ring of water that falls from the sky.

– 41.85 damage (47.10 with aura)



• F: Water Fly

– Turn into a drop of water and fly at high speeds, following the mouse. • 25 Gems

• 100 Robux • Z: Bomb Throw

– Toss a bomb at your target.

– 31.84 damage (35.82 with aura)



• X: Bomb Punch

– Create an explosive punch.

– 26.16 damage (29.43 with aura)



• C: Self-destruct

– Create an explosion around yourself, dealing damage in a small radius.

– 30.81 damage (34.66 with aura) • 25 Gems

• 100 Robux • Z: Smoke Sword

– Slash a sword in a small area in front of yourself.

– 24.29 damage (27.33 with aura)



• X: Smoke Shot

– Fire a ball of smoke that explodes upon hitting an enemy.

– 23.88 damage (26.87 with aura)



• F: Smoke Fly

– Turn into a smoke cloud and fly at high speeds, following the mouse.

Unfortunately, the best Powers in Meme Fruits are accessible only to the lucky few who manage to get them or those with a deep wallet. Curse and Popcat are insanely strong, but a more grounded, realistic option would be Dark or Flame. Dark for its incredible area control and Flame for its burst damage. For beginners, any of the uncommon powers are good to learn about the game. When you collect enough Gems from killing bosses and beating missions, you can reroll for a better Power.

And that is all for our Meme Fruits Powers tier list and guide. Check out our other Roblox Guides for more related information.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy