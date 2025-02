Ultimate Ninja Time Elements Guide and Tier List [RELEASED]

In Ninja Time, mastering the Elements is key to unlocking your true potential as a ninja. Each Element grants you powerful and unique abilities, whether you harness the Fire for destructive attacks or control the Wind for swift maneuvers. Select your favorite Element with our Ninja Time Elements guide and tier list below.

Ninja Time Elements Tier List

The Ice and Fire Elements are the best, most versatile Elements in Ninja Time. Ice provides almost unlimited crowd control, while Fire provides intense damage from afar. For newer players, we recommend Earth and Lightning, as they are easy to use and provide a lot of universal damage.

Ninja Time Elements List

Elements Description

Ice Extremely strong element focused on crowd control and bursts of damage.

Fire A very strong element focused on ranged attacks and high damage.

Lightning A very strong element focused on high speed and crowd control.

Wind A strong element focused on ranged attacks and escaping enemies.

Earth A strong element focused on crowd control, high defense, and high health.

Water An element focused on crowd control and escaping enemies.

Unfortunately, not all Elements are as useful as others. Ice is a unique Element, as it is outside of the usual 5 Elements. It is also of higher rarity (5%), justifying its better stats. All Elements are good, but if you are a beginner, we recommend Lightning or Fire because of their damage and utility. I will write a detailed overview of all Elemental Abilities below.

Element Abilities in Ninja Time

Here, we will list all Elemental Abilities alongside their unique powers and effects:

Ice Element

Ability Description Ice 1 •Requirement: Ninjutsu: 1

•Damage:

Base Damage: 10 per needle

+1 per mastery level (Ninjutsu/Ice)

•Cooldown: 6 seconds

•Chakra Cost: 15 Chakra Ice 2 •Requirement: Ninjutsu: 3

•Damage:

Base Damage: 20

+6 per mastery level (Ninjutsu/Ice)

+1 second of freeze

•Cooldown: 13 seconds

•Chakra Cost: 45 Chakra Ice 3 •Requirement: Ninjutsu: 6

•Damage:

Base Damage: 25

+8 per mastery level (Ninjutsu/Ice)

+3 seconds of freeze

Defense Break

•Cooldown: 18 seconds

•Chakra Cost: 35 Chakra Ice 4 •Requirement: Ninjutsu: 10

•Damage:

Base Damage: 30

+10 per mastery level (Ninjutsu/Ice)

+2 seconds of freeze

•Cooldown: 15 seconds

•Chakra Cost: 50 Chakra Ice 5 •Requirement: Ninjutsu: 15

•Damage:

Base Damage: 65

+8 per mastery level (Ninjutsu/Ice)

+2 seconds of freeze

•Cooldown: 25 seconds

•Chakra Cost: 75 Chakra Ice 6 •Requirement: Ninjutsu: 20

•Damage:

Base Damage: 3 per hit

+0,8 per mastery level (Ninjutsu/Ice)

•Cooldown: 30 seconds

•Chakra Cost: 100 Chakra

Fire Element

Ability Description Fire 1 •Requirement: Ninjutsu: 1

•Damage:

Base Damage: 7 per shuriken

+1 per mastery level (Ninjutsu/Fire)

+1 seconds of fire damage

•Cooldown: 8 seconds

•Chakra Cost: 15 Chakra Fire 2 •Requirement: Ninjutsu: 2

•Damage:

Base Damage: 12

+3 per mastery level (Ninjutsu/Fire)

+1 second of fire damage per second

•Cooldown: 10 seconds

•Chakra Cost: 25 Chakra Fire 3 •Requirement: Ninjutsu: 4

•Damage:

Base Damage: 7 per fireball

+3 per mastery level (Ninjutsu/Fire)

+3 seconds of fire damage

•Cooldown: 18 seconds

•Chakra Cost: 45 Chakra Fire 4 •Requirement: Ninjutsu: 4

•Damage:

Base Damage: 20

+4 per mastery level (Ninjutsu/Fire)

+3 seconds of fire damage

•Cooldown: 12 seconds

•Chakra Cost: 45 Chakra Fire 5 •Requirement:

Ninjutsu: 8

•Damage:

Base Damage: 12 per hit

+1 per mastery level (Ninjutsu/Fire)

+1 second of fire damage per second

•Cooldown: 15 seconds

•Chakra Cost: 0 Chakra +5 per second Fire 6 •Requirement: Ninjutsu: 12

•Damage:

Base Damage: 30

+3 per mastery level (Ninjutsu/Fire)

+1 second of fire damage per second

•Cooldown: 20 seconds

•Chakra Cost: 30 Chakra Fire 7 •Requirement: Ninjutsu: 16

•Damage:

Base Damage: 65

+8 per mastery level (Ninjutsu/Fire)

+2 seconds of fire damage

•Cooldown: 25 seconds

•Chakra Cost: 75 Chakra Fire 8 •Requirement: Ninjutsu: 15

•Damage:

Base Damage: 120

+20 per mastery level (Ninjutsu/Fire)

+5 seconds of fire damage

•Cooldown: 40 seconds

•Chakra Cost: 175 Chakra

Lightning Element

Ability Description Lightning 1 •Requirement: Ninjutsu: 1

•Damage:

Base Damage: 4 per hit

+0,7 per mastery level (Ninjutsu/Lightning)

+2 second of electrify

•Cooldown: 8 seconds

•Chakra Cost: 15 Chakra Lightning 2 •Requirement: Ninjutsu: 2

•Damage:

Base Damage: 3 per hit

+0,6 per mastery level (Ninjutsu/Lightning)

Stuns

•Cooldown: 17 seconds

•Chakra Cost: 25 Chakra +5 per second Lightning 3 •Requirement: Ninjutsu: 4

•Damage:

Base Damage: 25

+4 per mastery level (Ninjutsu/Lightning)

Defense Break

+4 seconds of electrify

•Cooldown: 12 seconds

•Chakra Cost: 45 Chakra Lightning 4 •Requirement: Ninjutsu: 6

•Damage:

Base Damage: 2 per hit

+1,4 per mastery level (Ninjutsu/Lightning)

Stuns

•Cooldown: 20 seconds

•Chakra Cost: 0 Chakra +5 per second Lightning 5 •Requirement: Ninjutsu: 8

•Damage:

Base Damage: 0

(+1,5x move speed)

Cooldown: 5 seconds

Chakra Cost: 0 Chakra +5 per second Lightning 6 •Requirement: Ninjutsu: 6

•Damage:

Base Damage: 2 per hit

+1,4 per mastery level (Ninjutsu/Lightning)

stun enemies

•Cooldown: 20 seconds

•Chakra Cost: 0 Chakra +5 per second Lightning 7 •Requirement: Ninjutsu: 16

•Damage:

Base Damage: 55

+9 per mastery level (Ninjutsu/Lightning)

+4 seconds of electrify

•Cooldown: 20 seconds

•Chakra Cost: 85 Chakra Lightning 8 •Requirement: Ninjutsu: 20

•Damage:

Base Damage: 290

+28 per mastery level (Ninjutsu/Lightning)

+6 seconds of electrify

Defense Break

•Cooldown: 60 seconds

•Chakra Cost: 200 Chakra

Wind Element

Ability Description Wind 1 •Requirement: Ninjutsu: 1

•Damage:

Base Damage: 19

+2.5 per mastery level (Ninjutsu/Wind)

•Cooldown: 7 seconds

•Chakra Cost: 15 Chakra Wind 2 •Requirement: Ninjutsu: 2

•Damage:

Base Damage: 0

Dash

•Cooldown: 15 seconds

•Chakra Cost: 35 Chakra Wind 3 •Requirement: Ninjutsu: 4

•Damage:

Base Damage: 17

+4 per mastery level (Ninjutsu/Wind)

•Cooldown: 10 seconds

•Chakra Cost: 40 Chakra Wind 4 •Requirement: Ninjutsu: 6

•Damage:

Base Damage: 18

+8 per mastery level (Ninjutsu/Wind)

Defense Break

•Cooldown: 15 seconds

•Chakra Cost: 50 Chakra Wind 5 •Requirement: Ninjutsu: 8

•Damage:

Base Damage: 35

+6 per mastery level (Ninjutsu/Wind)

Defense Break

•Cooldown: 12 seconds

•Chakra Cost: 65 Chakra Wind 6 •Requirement: Ninjutsu: 12

•Damage:

Base Damage: 5 per hit

+0,75 per mastery level (Ninjutsu/Wind)

•Cooldown: 20 seconds

•Chakra Cost: 80 Chakra Wind 7 •Requirement: Ninjutsu: 16

•Damage:

Base Damage: 70 per second

+10 per mastery level (Ninjutsu/Wind)

•Cooldown: 18 seconds

•Chakra Cost: 85 Chakra Wind 8 •Requirement: Ninjutsu: 20

•Damage:

Base Damage: 25 per hit

+2 per mastery level (Ninjutsu/Wind)

Defense Break

•Cooldown: 40 seconds

•Chakra Cost: 100 Chakra

Earth Element

Ability Description Earth 1 •Requirement: Ninjutsu: 1

•Damage:

Base Damage: 3 per hit

+0,5 per mastery level (Ninjutsu/Earth)

•Cooldown: 9 seconds

•Chakra Cost: 20 Chakra Earth 2 •Requirement: Ninjutsu: 2

•Damage:

Base Damage: 0

•Cooldown: 11 seconds

•Chakra Cost: 25 Chakra +5 per second Earth 3 •Requirement: Ninjutsu: 4

•Damage:

Base Damage: 15

+12 per mastery level (Ninjutsu/Earth)

•Cooldown: 13 seconds

•Chakra Cost: 45 Chakra Earth 4 •Requirement: Ninjutsu: 6

•Damage:

Base Damage: 0

•Cooldown:

15 seconds

•Chakra Cost: 55 Chakra +5 per second Earth 5 •Requirement: Ninjutsu: 8

•Damage:

Base Damage: 0

(slow: 50%)

•Cooldown: 18 seconds

•Chakra Cost: 50 Chakra Earth 6 •Requirement: Ninjutsu: 12

•Damage:

Base Damage: 32

+3,5 per mastery level (Ninjutsu/Earth)

Defense Break

•Cooldown: 15 seconds

•Chakra Cost: 45 Chakra Earth 7 •Requirement: Ninjutsu: 16

•Damage:

Base Damage: 0

Drain 50 Chakra per second from enemies

•Cooldown: 20 seconds

•Chakra Cost: 80 Chakra +5 per second Earth 8 •Requirement: Ninjutsu: 20

•Damage:

Base Damage: 1 per hit

+1 per mastery level (Ninjutsu/Earth)

•Cooldown: 40 seconds

•Chakra Cost: 150 Chakra

Water Element

Ability Description Water 1 •Requirement: Ninjutsu: 1

•Damage:

Base Damage: 17

+3 per mastery level (Ninjutsu/Water)

+2 seconds of 25% slow

•Cooldown: 8 seconds

•Chakra Cost: 20 Chakra Water 2 •Requirement: Ninjutsu: 2

•Damage:

Base Damage: 24

+4 per mastery level (Ninjutsu/Water)

Block projectiles and push enemies

•Cooldown: 12 seconds

•Chakra Cost: 25 Chakra

Water 3 •Requirement: Ninjutsu: 4

•Damage:

Base Damage: 22

+5 per mastery level (Ninjutsu/Water)

+2 seconds of 25% slow

•Cooldown: 13 seconds

•Chakra Cost: 35 Chakra Water 4 •Requirement: Ninjutsu: 6

•Damage:

Base Damage: 5 per hit

+1,5 per mastery level (Ninjutsu/Water)

Defense Break

Stuns

•Cooldown: 16 seconds

•Chakra Cost: 50 Chakra Water 5 •Requirement: Ninjutsu: 8

•Damage:

Base Damage: 5 per hit

+1,5 per mastery level (Ninjutsu/Water)

Defense Break

Stuns

•Cooldown: 20 seconds

•Chakra Cost: 65 Chakra Water 6 •Requirement: Ninjutsu: 12

•Damage:

Base Damage: 65

+8 per mastery level (Ninjutsu/Water)

+2 seconds of 25% slow

•Cooldown: 25 seconds

•Chakra Cost: 85 Chakra Water 7 •Requirement: Ninjutsu: 16

•Damage:

Base Damage: 40 per water pillar

+14 per mastery level (Ninjutsu/Water)

•Cooldown: 30 seconds

•Chakra Cost: 95 Chakra

Water 8 •Requirement: Ninjutsu: 20

•Damage:

Base Damage: 100

+16 per mastery level (Ninjutsu/Water)

Defense Break

•Cooldown: 40 seconds

•Chakra Cost: 150 Chakra

How do I Reroll Elements in Ninja Time

To reroll Elements in Ninja Time, click on the ‘Spin’ button from the main menu. You will end up on a screen that looks a bit like a slot machine. From there, you can reroll your Elements, Family, and Clans. But make sure you spend the spins wisely, as they are quite limited and hard to get.

And there you have it. You learned everything there is to know about Elements from our Ninja Time Elements guide and tier list. Check out our Ninja Time Families and Clans guides for more fun and relevant information.

