Ultimate Rampant Reborn Class Tier List – All Moves Listed

While Rampart Reborn is indeed amongst the best fighting experiences on Roblox, rolling a bottom-tier class is something I wouldn’t wish upon my worst enemy. If you want to escape such a fate and dominate from the get-go, give our ultimate Rampant Reborn class tier list a shot.

All Rampant Reborn Classes Ranked

I’ll be ranking all Rampart Reborn classes from S-Tier to C-Tier based on how overpowered they are, their moves, and overall flexibility. S-Tier will be mostly broken options that allow you to cheese the game. A-Tier and B-Tier are options that require more practice, skill, and a specific playstyle to become S-Tier. Lastly, C-Tier classes just lack that extra power spike to make into higher tiers but are still viable and fun to play.

S Tier Rampant Reborn Classes

Now that the dust has settled a bit, it’s time to take a look at the very best Rampant Reborn classes. If you want to cheese it, pick one of these:

Knight

The Knight in Rampant Reborn is the definition of a walking fortress. If you like standing your ground, shrugging off hits, and punishing reckless enemies, this class is for you. It’s all about durability and control, trading flashy movement for sheer staying power.

While it’s not the fastest class out there, the Knight makes up for it with powerful defensive tools and a parry that can shut enemies down if they aren’t careful. The moveset goes as follows:

Passive – Shielding Resolve Step out of combat, and you get a decaying shield for 10 seconds, soaking up 10 damage and completely nullifying the next attack. It’s a solid way to reset between fights. Skill 1 – Advance Need to close the gap? This boosts your movement speed by 50% for three seconds. Hit it again, and you dash forward with an attack, catching opponents off guard. Skill 2 – Cleave A heavy swing that chunks 20% of the target’s max HP. Simple, brutal, and great for cutting through tankier enemies. Skill 2 – Parry A 0.6-second parry window that blocks all incoming attacks. If an enemy hits you during this, they get dazed for one second. Time it right, and you completely turn the tables. Skill 4 – Fortitude For eight seconds, you take 50% less damage. Pop this at the right moment, and you can absorb ridiculous amounts of punishment.

The Knight isn’t flashy, but it’s effective—if you play smart, you can absorb hits, control engagements, and make opponents regret every swing they take.

Fighter

In Rampant Reborn, the Fighter class is your versatile warrior, adept in both offense and defense. If you enjoy a balanced playstyle with a mix of powerful attacks and sustaining abilities, the Fighter offers a comprehensive toolkit.

However, mastering this class requires skillful management of its dual stances and understanding the optimal timing for each ability. Let’s take a look at the moveset to round out the S-class of the Rampant Reborn class tier list.

Passive – Yin/Yang Stance You can switch between two stances, each providing unique benefits:



•Yang Stance: Heals you for 75% of the damage you deal, enhancing your sustainability in prolonged fights.

•Yin Stance: Increases your damage output by 25%, allowing you to deliver more potent attacks.



Toggling between these stances enables you to adapt to different combat situations, balancing aggression and defense as needed. Skill 1 – Shadow Rush/ Aerial Stomp Shadow Rush (Yin) lets you charge up a powerful dash that’s recastable for an additional burst. Enemies also get hit by AoE effects multiple times.

•Cooldown: 7s

•Mana Cost: 100

•Damage: 30/30/15



Aerial Stomp (Yang) is similar, but differs in the fact that the dash is ended by a slow. All enemies if your vicinity will be slowed for 2.5 seconds, followed by an option to recast to strike earlier.

•Cooldown: 6s

•Mana Cost: 200

•Damage: 20/15 Skill 2 – Quick Strike/ Energy Blast Quick Strike (Yin) allows you to strike at close range, cleaving all enemies within the arc. Ideal for combos due to the low cooldown.

•Cooldown: 1s

•Mana Cost: 350

•Damage: 67/15



Energy Blast (Yang) lets you send a fireball into the direction of your enemy. If you attack too early, however, you’ll be able to get an additional melee strike in.

•Cooldown: 0s

•Mana Cost: 150

•Damage: 15-30/15-15 Skill 3 – Phantom Barrage/ Quake Fist Phantom Barrage (Yin) lets you blink towards the nearest enemy, as long as they’re within the predetermined range. Recast is available after 1.5s to land more melee strikes in.

•Cooldown: 9s

•Mana Cost: 100

•Damage: 5/4



Quake Fist (Yang) unleashes a devastating ground punch, damaging enemies within the radius and slowing them by 50% of their movement speed. The slow last for 2 seconds, but lets you be invincible for an additional 1 second upon recast.

•Cooldown: 8s

•Mana Cost: 100

•Damage: 10/15 Skill 4 – Stance Switches between Yin and Yang forms, automatically resetting the cooldowns of the abilities of the other form. The cooldown is 9s and costs no mana.

As a Fighter, your strength lies in your adaptability. By mastering the Yin and Yang stances, you can switch between offensive bursts and defensive sustenance, making you a formidable opponent in any scenario. Practice your combos, manage your mana wisely, and learn the optimal moments to switch stances to dominate the battlefield.

A Tier Rampant Reborn Classes

I’ve had a good amount of wins using the Marauder-Kaiju-Viking trifecta, which goes to show that the Rampant Reborn class tier list isn’t as discernable as one might initially think. A skilled played with one of these A-tier classes can easily beat an S-tier combo:

Viking

The Viking class is perfect if you love high mobility, extended combos, and robust health. You’re a formidable force on the battlefield, chaining attacks seamlessly and outlasting opponents. However, mastering the Viking requires skill, as it’s challenging for beginners and can quickly deplete mana if not managed carefully.

Passive – Berserker’s Mobility Your standard dashes are replaced with powerful tackles that, upon colliding with enemies or obstacles, propel you into the air. While airborne, executing a jump initiates a ground slam that dazes enemies for 1 second upon impact. Skill 1 – Axe Hurl You hurl an axe toward a targeted location. If performed immediately after a dash, you throw two axes simultaneously, and enemies hit are dazed for 1.5 seconds. Collecting the thrown axes reduces the skill’s cooldown by 3 seconds per axe retrieved.

•Cooldown: 6 seconds

•Mana Cost: 200

•Damage: 40/20 & 60/40 Skill 2 – Crashing Fury You charge forward, cleaving the ground multiple times along your path. Each cleave deals damage to enemies in its trajectory, making it effective for both engagement and area control.

•Cooldown: 8 seconds

•Mana Cost: 350

•Damage per Cleave: 20-110/15-75 Skill 3 – Soaring Charge You leap into the air and then descend rapidly, slamming your weapon into the ground. This attack deals significant area-of-effect damage upon impact and dazes enemies for 1 second.

•Cooldown: 10 seconds

•Mana Cost: 200

•Damage: 85 Skill 3 – Valhalla Activating this skill grants you a +25% increase in movement speed, +100% energy regeneration, +50% lifesteal, and -50% cooldown reduction. While the effect is active, you lose 12 HP per second when above 100 HP, and natural HP regeneration is halted. You can recast the skill to end its effects.

•Cooldown: 12 seconds

•Mana Cost: 0

As a Viking, your playstyle revolves around maintaining pressure on your enemies, utilizing your mobility and attack speed to overwhelm them. Be mindful of your mana consumption, as spamming abilities can leave you depleted. With practice, you’ll become a relentless warrior, feared by all who face you.

Marauder

In Rampant Reborn, the Marauder class is your go-to for tankiness and powerful melee combos. If you enjoy being on the front lines, absorbing damage, and delivering heavy hits, this class suits you well. However, be mindful of its short attack range and long wind-up times for certain skills.

Passive – Dire Strength When your health drops below 270 HP, you deal 25% more damage. If it falls below 135 HP, this damage boost increases to 50%. This passive encourages aggressive play as your health decreases. Skill 1 – Crippling Reaver You perform a double swing with your axe, launching a projectile that slows enemies by 50% for 3 seconds. This move is effective for poking and controlling enemy movement.

•Cooldown: 4 seconds

•Mana Cost: 200

•Damage: 25/24 & /25/12 Skill 2 – Full Rupture Charge your axe and slam the ground, dealing damage to all enemies on the map. This powerful area-of-effect attack can turn the tide in large-scale battles.

•Cooldown: 12 seconds

•Mana Cost: 200

•Damage: 70 Skill 3 – Shattering Tackle Dash forward, covering a significant distance, and deal damage to enemies in your path. This skill provides mobility and can be used to initiate combat or escape unfavorable situations.

•Cooldown: 8 seconds

•Mana Cost: 250

•Damage: 15/27 & 30/28 Skill 4 – Unstoppable Cancel existing hitstun and gain antihitstun, antislow, +25% movement speed, and -50% knockback duration. Recast to deactivate.

•Cooldown: 12 seconds

•Mana Cost: 50 mana per second

As a Marauder, your role is to engage enemies head-on, using your durability and damage output to control the battlefield. While your attacks may have longer wind-ups, their impact can be devastating when timed correctly.

Vampire

The Vampire class in Rampant Reborn is all about staying in the fight and keeping yourself alive. Instead of relying on pure damage, you drain health from enemies, letting you outlast them in battle. Your abilities give you speed, invulnerability, and damage-over-time effects, so if you can time your attacks and move smartly, you’ll be nearly unstoppable.

Passive – Dracula Every attack heals you for 85% of the damage dealt, making consistent aggression key to survival. Instead of a standard Brace ability, you gain Revisit, a skill that lets you teleport back to where you were 10 seconds ago. This can be used to reset fights, escape danger, or outmaneuver opponents. Skill 1 – Vanquish Releases a series of fast-moving shadow blades in front of you. The attack has a short range but hits multiple times, making it effective against stationary or stunned enemies.

•Cooldown: 10 seconds

•Mana Cost: 100

•Damage: 30/10 Skill 2 – Shadow Form Turns you into a mist form, granting a 300% movement speed boost for 1s. You are untargetable during this phase, allowing you to dodge attacks or reposition. Once the mist form ends, you burst out, dealing damage to nearby enemies. The transformation can be canceled early for an immediate attack.

•Cooldown: 5 seconds

•Mana Cost: 200

•Damage: 15/10 Skill 3 – Reaping Crescent A quick dash attack that deals damage to an enemy. If the attack lands, you can recast within 4 seconds to absorb 34 HP from the target, healing yourself while damaging them. The skill requires precise timing since missing the initial strike means losing the chance to heal.

•Cooldown: 10 seconds

•Mana Cost: 100

•Damage: 10/10 Skill 4 – Sanguine Harvest Activating this ability makes you 60% faster and grants 3 seconds of invulnerability, allowing you to move freely without taking damage. During this time, you drain 2.5 HP every 0.1 seconds from all nearby enemies. Once Night Form ends, you can recast up to three times, delivering a quick attack each time.

•Cooldown: 10 seconds

•Mana Cost: 500

•Damage: 10/10

The Vampire excels at hit-and-run tactics, keeping its health high through constant damage output. It struggles against enemies who can outrange or burst it down quickly, but if played right, it can sustain through fights longer than most classes.

Kaiju

The Kaiju class in Rampant Reborn is all about embracing your inner monster. If you enjoy delivering powerful blows and standing tall against adversaries, this class is your go-to. It’s designed to be beginner-friendly, offering straightforward combos that pack a punch. However, be mindful of its longer cooldowns and vulnerability to ranged attacks. Nevertheless, the movest is:

Passive – Behemoth Each time you deal or take damage, you gain a Tenacity stack (max 5). Every stack grants 1 second of anti-hitstun after leaving combat, making you harder to stagger or interrupt. However, while active, daze effects last twice as long, making you more susceptible to stuns. Skill 1 – Rocket Rush The Kaiju winds up a punch and dashes forward, slamming into the first enemy hit. This attack stuns opponents briefly, making it a reliable gap-closer.

•Cooldown: 4s

•Mana Cost: 150

•Damage: 40/15 Skill 2 – Atomic Breath Kaiju charges up a devastating energy beam, firing in a straight line. The longer it charges, the more damage it deals, up to a max of 100 damage. The beam hits multiple enemies, making it effective for crowd control. However, the charge-up time leaves you vulnerable.

•Cooldown: 16 seconds

•Mana Cost: 150

•Damage: 4 to 100 (scales with charge time) Skill 3 – Seismic Tackle A powerful forward charge that guarantees a hit. Once activated, the Kaiju rushes forward and slams into the first enemy, dealing heavy damage. This move cannot be blocked, ensuring it lands every time.

•Cooldown: 9 seconds

•Mana Cost: 150

•Damage: 55 Skill 4 – Titanic Tempest After a brief wind-up, Kaiju rushes forward in a straight line, plowing through anything in its path. This move deals massive damage and ignores blocks, making it an effective tool for initiating fights or disrupting multiple enemies.

After a brief wind-up, Kaiju rushes forward in a straight line, plowing through anything in its path. This move deals massive damage and ignores blocks, making it an effective tool for initiating fights or disrupting multiple enemies.

•Cooldown: 12 seconds

•Mana Cost: 150

•Damage: 70

The Kaiju class is all about brute force and relentless attacks, excelling in melee encounters and crowd control. While its skills hit hard, their long cooldowns mean that missed attacks leave you vulnerable. Proper positioning and timing are key to maximizing its destructive potential.

B Tier Rampant Reborn Classes

Before Berserker players come after me—I love the class, it’s just a tad bit difficult to play at times. But that doesn’t mean it’s bad in the grand scheme of things. The same goes for the following placements on our ultimate Rampant Reborn tier list

Atomic Samurai

The Atomic Samurai in Rampant Reborn is pure, unfiltered aggression. If you like dashing into fights, cutting down enemies in an instant, and stacking damage like crazy, this class is made for you. It’s a glass cannon—insanely strong, but fragile—so you have to play fast, precise, and ruthless. But if you get caught? Good luck surviving. The moveset goes as follows:

Passive – Momentum Every time you land an attack, you gain Momentum, which stacks up to 10 times and lasts for 5 seconds. Each stack boosts your damage by 5%, meaning at max stacks, you’re dishing out 50% more damage. The catch? If you stop attacking, your stacks start to drop, so you have to keep the pressure on. Skill 1 – Atomic Slash The perfect way to dive straight into combat. You rush at a target, and if you hit the button again within 3 seconds, you unleash a rapid multi-slash combo that’s impossible to dodge.

•Cooldown: 6 seconds

•Mana Cost: 215

•Damage: 17 damage on dash, 34 damage on follow-up combo Skill 2 – Double Burst A two-part attack that slices forward, then sends you zipping back to your starting point with another strike. The best part? If both hits land, half of the cooldown is refunded. Used right, you can stay mobile and keep the enemy guessing.

•Cooldown: 8 seconds (but can be reduced)

•Mana Cost: 215

•Damage: 17 damage on first hit, 17 on return strike Skill 3 – Blast Strike A long-distance dash that ends with a hard-hitting slash, stunning enemies for 1.25 seconds. This move is great for closing gaps or catching enemies off guard.

•Cooldown: 8 seconds

•Mana Cost: 215

•Damage: 7/10 Skill 4 – Kamikaze This is what makes Atomic Samurai truly terrifying. Activating it gives you a 5-second aura, and if you press the button again, you blink to the nearest enemy and attack while completely invulnerable. The damage scales based on your Momentum stacks, so at full power, this move can one-shot enemies.

•Cooldown: 14 seconds

•Mana Cost: 200

•Damage: 4.5 to 63 damage (scales with Momentum stacks)

The Atomic Samurai is all about speed and pressure. You can’t afford to hesitate—you’re either slicing through enemies or getting deleted. If you can keep up the relentless assault, this class becomes one of the deadliest in the game.

Berserker

In Rampant Reborn, the Berserker class is designed for players who thrive on high-risk, high-reward melee combat.

If you enjoy charging headfirst into battles, dealing massive damage, and overwhelming your opponents with relentless aggression, this class is tailored for you. Still, playing as a Berserker requires careful management of your health and abilities, as your most potent powers activate when you’re at low health. Let’s see the moveset.

Passive – Awakening When your health drops below 135 HP, you enter Berserk Mode. In this state, your health regeneration decreases to 2 HP per second, but you gain significant boosts:

•Attack Speed: Increased by 50%

•Damage Output: Increased by 50%

•Movement Speed: Increased by 19%

•Energy Regeneration: Increased by 60%

•Cooldown Reduction: Reduced by 50% Skill 1 – Flesh Hook You launch a hook that attaches to a wall or enemy, pulling you rapidly toward the target. Upon reaching an enemy, they are dazed for 2 seconds, providing an opening for further attacks. This skill is excellent for closing distances or initiating combat.

•Cooldown: 3 seconds

•Mana Cost: 325

•Damage: 20/30 Skill 2 – Demolish You leap into the air with your weapon and slam down onto the ground, dealing substantial area-of-effect damage. During the execution of this attack, you are immune to crowd control effects, ensuring the move completes uninterrupted. This skill is effective for disrupting groups of enemies or breaking through defensive lines.

•Cooldown: 10 seconds

•Mana Cost: 200

•Damage: 85 Skill 3 – Headbutt You lunge forward, delivering a powerful headbutt to enemies in your path. During this move, you are invincible, allowing you to bypass enemy attacks and defenses momentarily. This skill is useful for initiating combat or escaping tight situations.

•Cooldown: 8 seconds

•Mana Cost: 0

•Damage: 20/20 Skill 4 – Hand Cannon You charge up your hand cannon and fire a powerful shot at a targeted location. The blast explodes on impact, dealing damage to all nearby enemies. Be cautious, as the explosion can also harm you if you’re within its radius. This skill offers a ranged attack option, adding versatility to your combat approach.

•Cooldown: 1 second

•Mana Cost: 225

•Damage: 40/30

As a Berserker, your playstyle revolves around managing your health to maximize damage output. Entering Berserk Mode amplifies your offensive capabilities but comes with increased risk due to reduced health regeneration. If you utilize the four skills correctly, you’ll be able to close gaps, control the battlefield, and unleash devastating attacks.

Assassin

The Assassin class in Rampant Reborn is tailored for players who thrive on speed and precision. If you enjoy darting around the battlefield, delivering lethal strikes, and outmaneuvering opponents, this class is your perfect match. However, mastering the Assassin requires skill, as it comes with low health and demands strategic play.

Passive – Achilles Heel Every 12 seconds, enemies receive a directional marker. Attacking from the indicated direction deals 200% bonus damage. Timing and positioning are crucial to maximize this passive’s potential. Skill 1 – Swift Slasher Perform a swift, dashing slash. This skill can be recast up to four times, allowing you to chain attacks or reposition quickly. Each dash covers a short distance, making it ideal for both engagement and escape.

•Cooldown: 7 seconds

•Mana Cost: 125 per use

•Damage per Hit: 7/35 & 8/40 Skill 2 – Shuriken Throw a shuriken that damages enemies. Recasting within 5 seconds teleports you to the shuriken’s location, providing excellent mobility and surprise attack opportunities. The initial mana cost increases by 100 with each use but decreases by 25 each time you damage an enemy, encouraging aggressive play to manage resources.

•Cooldown: 0.25 seconds

Initial Mana Cost: 175

•Damage: 5/8 & 17/8 Skill 3 – Cross Slasher Charge briefly, then dash forward over a long distance, executing a powerful slash at the end. This move is excellent for closing gaps or escaping dangerous situations. The dash can pass through enemies, allowing for strategic positioning.

•Cooldown: 7 seconds

•Mana Cost: 100

•Damage: 25/30 Skill 4 – Eclipse Activate to create a radius around you for 5 seconds. Recasting during this period allows you to blink to and attack the nearest enemy while being invulnerable during the attack. This skill is perfect for initiating combat or finishing off low-health targets safely.

•Cooldown: 7 seconds

•Mana Cost: 100

•Damage: 28/8

Playing as an Assassin means embracing a high-risk, high-reward playstyle. Your mobility and burst damage are your greatest assets, but careful management of cooldowns and positioning is essential to avoid being overwhelmed. With practice, you can become a lethal force, eliminating enemies before they have a chance to react.

C Tier Rampant Reborn Classes

Nothing has changed since Rampant v1, unfortunately. On this entire Rampant Reborn class tier list, Dark Mage is by far the least feasible. Let’s just hope Fruit comes in clutch and gives it at least a slight buff.

Dark Mage

In Rampant Reborn, the Dark Mage class is your go-to for ranged magical combat. If you enjoy casting powerful spells from a distance, this class offers a variety of abilities to control the battlefield. However, be mindful of the high mana costs and the challenges you may face against melee opponents.

Passive – Nightshade Barrier Every 18 seconds, you gain a spell shield that removes all hitstun and grants 6 seconds of hitstun immunity. This allows you to escape enemy combos and reposition safely. Skill 1 – Fireball Cast a fireball at a targeted location. If needed, you can recast early to throw it before it reaches full charge.

•Cooldown: 0.5 seconds

•Mana Cost: 280

•Damage: 40/25 Skill 2 – Void Grasp Summon a shadowy hand from the ground that automatically attacks the nearest enemy. You can use this move while blocking, allowing for safer engagements.

•Cooldown: 0 seconds

•Mana Cost: 280

•Damage: 40/25 Skill 3 – Netherbeam Slam into the ground, unleashing a shockwave that damages and knocks back nearby enemies. This ability provides area control and can help create space between you and your attackers.

•Cooldown: 12 seconds

•Mana Cost: 250

•Damage: 7/25 Skill 4 – Paralyze For 5 seconds, your next basic attack gains the ability to daze an enemy for 2 seconds, disrupting their actions and leaving them vulnerable.

•Cooldown: 10 seconds

•Mana Cost: 250

As a Dark Mage, your strength lies in controlling the battlefield from a distance. Managing your mana efficiently and maintaining optimal positioning will allow you to unleash devastating spells while keeping enemies at bay. Be cautious of close-range combatants, as your defenses are weaker up close.

To be honest, I do feel guilty for bashing Dark Mage so much, but maybe it’s just the PTSD from facing Vamp 3-stacks and Fighter-Knight combos so much. Check out our Rampant Reborn codes and put yourself in a position to succeed as soon as you jump in.

