Ultimate REPO Tower Defense Units Tier List

R.E.P.O. Tower Defense is a brand-new game from the R.E.P.O. horror universe, but this time we are dealing with waves of enemies in a classic tower defense Roblox experience. It is a fan-made game by Top Hat Horror Gang, based on the original co-op R.E.P.O. by Semiwork Studios, combining strategy and other tower defense elements. Now, let’s take a look at our REPO Tower Defense units Tier list, and see what they are made of.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Near-Complete REPO Tower Defense Units Tier List

Screenshot by The Escapist

With only a few exceptions, R.E.P.O. Tower Defense units are extremely easy to rank and sort out in the tier list. This is because tower defense games in general tend to be pretty straightforward, and units that are more difficult to summon are, in 99% of cases, more deadly than those we can acquire easily.

However, truly supreme units, like those in Mythic tier, can be near-impossible to get, so be prepared, patient, and bring a lot of gems to the Summoning area. If you love this type of game and universes, by all means, check out our E.R.P.O. Monsters Guide and how to beat them all.

S-Tier REPO Tower Defense Units

Unit Name Features Why S-Tier?

Explosive Robot N/A Explosive Robot is an S-Tier because, like all units, it is significantly more dangerous than Legendary units and lower.

Sadly, we had no luck during our first run and didn’t manage to summon Explosive Robot. Expect an update as soon as we manage to summon it.

Thin Man

N/A Thin Man is an S-Tier due to extremely low rarity and great potential for upgrades. Similar to other S-Tier units, it is very powerful and expensive.

During our first run, we were not lucky enough to spawn Thin Man, even with the help from luck items.

Slashing Maniac Mythic 0,1%

Damage 500-2.800

Cooldown 2-1

Range 40-100

Max. Placement 4

Price $1.500 Slashing Maniac is an S-Tier unit because it deals massive damage, and we can place four of them on the map.

This unit has been bought in a bundle offer, and it is terrifying once you upgrade it to deal the maximum damage.

Laser Monster Mythic 0,1%

Damage 2.000-12.000

Cooldown 1-1

Range 50-120

Max, Placement 1

Price $10.000 Laser Monster is an S-Tier unit because it is the strongest and most expensive unit in the game so far.

The range is incredible on its own, but the unit has to be bought.

Laser Monster is incredibly expensive, so be careful when you decide to place it on the map.

A-Tier REPO Tower Defense Units

Unit Name Features Why A-Tier?

Flying Alien Epic 4%

Damage 100-240

Cooldown 2-1

Range 20-60

Max. Placement 5

Price $500 Flying Alien is an A-Tier unit because it has an average damage and Cooldown for this tier.

Flying Alien can substantially upgrade its range and it’s way cheaper than all A-Tier units.

Monkey Robot Epic 4%

Damage 200-230

Cooldown 2-1

Range 25-50

Max. Placement 5

Price $800 Monkey Robot is an A-Tier unit because it inflicts a massive amount of damage with an average Cooldown.

This unit also features a decent range, but we don’t like how pricey it is.

Scary Baby N/A Unfortunately, we were unable to summon Scary Baby in our first run, despite paying for gems and additional summons.

However, it is expected to be in the A-Tier, similar to other legendary units with awesome stats, and we’ll update it as soon as we summon Scary Baby.

Toilet Robot Legendary 1%

Damage 130-575

Cooldown 2-1.5

Range 20-40

Max. Placement 11

Price $700 Toilet Robot is an A-Tier for its maximum potential damage at its last stage, which is truly intimidating.

This unit has a couple of flaws, namely short range and relatively high cost per unit.

B-Tier REPO Tower Defense Units

Unit Name Features Why B-Tier?

Creepy Doll Rare 15%

Damage 100-160

Cooldown 1.8-1

Range 25-50

Max. Placement 7

Price $400 Creepy Doll is a B-Tier unit, second only to Duck Monster. It is relatively easy to summon, and offers overall good stats.

With a better range and lower cost, Creepy Doll could potentially enter the A-Tier.

Clown Robot Rare 15%

Damage 90-170

Cooldown 2-1

Range 30-50

Max. Placement 7

Price $500 Clown Robot is a B-Tier unit offering good damage and range, with an average Cooldown.

It is quite expensive for a B-Tier unit, so make sure to plan ahead before placing it on the map.

King Robot Epic 4%

Damage 50-100

Cooldown 3-2

Range 20-50

Max. Placement 5

Price $300 King Robot is only a B-Tier due to its low price, and in all other aspects, it is the least powerful unit in this tier.

It can be bought as a limited offer bundle.

Duck Monster Rare 85%

Damage 100-160

Cooldown 1.8-1

Range 30-50

Max. placement 5

Price $85 Duck Monster is a B-Tier for its solid performance all across the board, the best B-Tier unit by far.

It can be obtained by hatching monster eggs in the Lobby.

It is incredibly cheap, and it could easily be an A-Tier if it were only easier to get.

C-Tier REPO Tower Defense Units

Unit Name Features Why C-Tier?

Bowtie Monster Uncommon 30%

Damage 40-100

Cooldown 1.7-1.5

Range 30-60

Max. Placement 6

Price $200 Bowtie Monster is a C-Tier unit because it offers OK performance for a fraction of the cost.

Good range and solid Cooldown for a C-Tier unit, a better choice than Doctor Robot.

Doctor Robot Uncommon 30%

Damage 45-100

Cooldown 2-1

Range 30-60

Max. placement 6

Price $300 Doctor Robot is a C-Tier unit thanks to the decent amount of damage and average Cooldown.

Doctor Robot is still worse than Bowtie Monster due to the higher price and longer Cooldown.

D-Tier REPO Tower Defense Units

Unit Name Features Why D-Tier?

Gentleman Robot Common 49,9%

Damage 10-10

Cooldown 1-0.2

Range 30-50

Max. placement 20

Price $80 Gentleman Robot is a D-Tier for its low cost, short Cooldown, and excellent range for this tier.

Unfortunately, Gentleman Robot has an appalling damage output even when upgraded.

Duck Common 49.9%

Damage 15-60

Cooldown 2-1.2

Range 20-20

Max. placement 20

Price $85 Duck is a D-Tier due to low price and decent damage output for that amount of cash.

The Cooldown is a bit long, and the range is quite short compared to Gentleman Robot.

F-Tier REPO Tower Defense Units

Unit Name Features Why F-Tier?

Default Robot Dmg 10-40

Cooldown 2-1,5

Range 20-25

Max. Placement 20

Price $80 Default Robot is an F-Tier because it is your basic unit with the lowest abilities.

However, it’s quite cheap and readily accessible.

This concludes our REPO Tower Defense units tier list, and we hope it provided some help. We recommend that you try E.R.P.O. and read our ultimate E.R.P.O. Class tier list – All Classes Guide, and take it from there.

