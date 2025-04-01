I love games that are as straightforward as ST Blockade Battlefront. There’s no convoluted premise—you’re only as good as your toilet-flushing ability. No, really. And if you don’t have a good character, the flusher can easily become the flushee. But don’t worry—to prevent your gameplay from going down the dumps, I whipped up the ultimate ST Blockade Battlefront character tier list.

Full ST Blockade Battlefront Character Tier List

Screenshot by Escapist Magazine

Above, you can see my full ST Blockade Battlefront character tier list. Things are tight, as you can see for yourself, but at the end of the day, everything depends on your playstyle and preferences. I love running a couple of games with the amazing Double Plunger so I can rely on durability, but I have no problem with doing a couple of waves with Tri-Fighter Athena or Camera Strider. Just don’t kill me if you prefer Amplifier Strider, please.

S Tier ST Blockade Battlefront Characters

Screenshot by Escapist Magazine

The thing is, it’s hard to determine a definite S tier on this ST Blockade Battlefront characters tier list because of how the game changes as new waves begin. What’s useful in Wave 2 isn’t gonna help you in Wave 15, that’s for sure. Hence, most of these characters below are tailor-made for endgame situations and bosses:

Name Info Villan Arc Brown Camera Man Simply ridiculous, despite being the most popular and most sought-after character in ST Blockade Battlefront. You can’t go wrong with its Orbital Strike ability, dealing 3k damage in the process. Oh, did I also mention the flying and the buffs? Glitch Double-Plunger Camera Man With six abilities and multiple ways of dealing damage to toilets, you’ll definitely see this one taking you far. Again, this is still a Normal Size character, but it punches so far above its weight, it’s not even funny.

A Tier ST Blockade Battlefront Characters

Screenshot by Escapist Magazine

See what I said about how difficult it is to make tier for this list? Double-plunger Camera Man is a perfect example of this. It’s an excellent, highly mobile character that can help you early and mid-game but gets a bit weaker later on. Still, I wouldn’t complain about any of the following:

Name Info Amplifier Woman Unless we’re talking about titan or OP gacha skins, Amplifier Woman is one of the best non-upgrade characters in the game. The Soundwave ability is a killer, while Leap and Dash are tailor-made for movement-first players. Engineer Camcorder Man Best support character in this entire ST Blockade Battlefront character tier list, no question about it. Not only can it Revive and Summon OP characters, but it also benefits from weapons big-time. Secret Agent Secret Agent is another good option that falls just short of being the star character on a team. Nevertheless, the Chair Mode set of abilities is outstanding and can make the difference against stronger bosses. Upgraded Camcorder Strider My favorite defensive character in the game. It’s a proper tank and can take a beating for eons before having to retreat. Again, it can fly and has a series of nasty range attacks that literally melt toilets. Chief Watch Man Although the Time-Lord ability requires a Mastery of 80+, this is still one of the best mid-size characters in the game. It has future prediction, time warp, and if that wasn’t enough, he can even completely dodge attacks for a couple of seconds. Chief Scientist Slightly better than the regular scientist, but still best used as a support character. Wasn’t in the game before, so I have to say it’s one of my favorite new additions in the reboot.

B Tier ST Blockade Battlefront Characters

Screenshot by Escapist Magazine

Here’s where we enter ‘decent’ territory, where these characters aren’t actively detrimental to what you do, but they aren’t overly helpful. Like I said, most of the entries in this part of our ST Blockade Battlefront character tier list are bad in the late-game, but you’ll still have a lot of fun early on if you pick one of:

Name Info Upgraded Plunger Camera Man The cornucopia of powers is simply amazing. The Consecutive Combo and Majin are my favorites, while you should definitely try Declaration and Dash as well. It’s unlockable after you complete the dedicated character mission. Plunger Camera Man While some would call it a massively downgraded version of the character above, it wouldn’t really be correct. You can’t argue with the fact that Plunger Throw and Spin Strike are among the best abilities you can get at this level. If it only had 1-2 abilities like this, I’d put it in A tier straight up. Elite Amplifier One of my favorite tanks and defensive builds on this entire ST Blockade Battlefront character tier list, the Elite version of the Amplifier can do some serious damage with Sound Blast and Perfect Block, next to the reliable Sound Wave. Dark Amplifier So many great powers in this one, with the highlight being Domain-Breaker and Stab-Head. What sets him apart from other Amplifiers is that the Dark one combines ranged and melee attacks, making it truly one of the most versatile characters on this entire list. Scientist CCTV man One of the best support characters, but, to be frank, he’s a bit worse than the Engineer Camcorder Man. What’s cool about him is that you can unlock a whole mech at Mastery 25. Large Watch Man A slightly worse version of the Chief Watch Man, but it’s still a great support character. The Change-Mode is just wild, with Bomb being a classic you can’t avoid using at least once per wave. Screen Woman Teleporting ain’t no pushoever, and you can’t argue with the fact that Parasite and Burning Screen are powerful too. It’s just not the best support or defensive character. That doesn’t mean it’s not usable, though. Tri Fighter Artemis Now we’re getting a bit freaky. It’s perhaps the best pure-ranged option, with Focus Blast and High Pitch Noise absolutely decimating those toilets. Tri Fighter Athena The 2x DMG mastery effect is simply smokin’, so you can’t go wrong iwth this one. It’s like an improved version of Artemis, but I can’t put both higher than tier B because of a lack of defensive powers, in addition to the fact they’re gacha only characters.

C Tier ST Blockade Battlefront Characters

Screenshot by Escapist Magazine

Let’s be real for a second—none of these characters are all that good unless you’re learning the ropes. In fact, I’d consider them mandatory for anyone who’s getting into STBB or coming back from the previous game. Hence, you should try out:

Name Info Camcorder Woman Nice little Dash power, but overall isn’t good for anything by the first couple of waves. It’s a decent ranged option, though. CCTV Helicopter Can fly and fire rockets, but other than that, it’s not very efficient. We also can’t forget the glaring lack of melee capabilities. Although, I’d advise you to try out the Cannon ability and see those toilets blow up. Screen Man By far the best character in the beginning, mainly because of its teleportation power, but is also outstanding because of Purple Screen and the unlockable Hypnosis CC. Scientist Screen Man One of the newer additions, it has Finger Boom, Improvement skin and an additional burn ability, when compared to the original Screen Man. Could do nicely as in a support role at times. Large Amplifier Man Another pick that some might raise their eyebrows at, but you can’t deny that the 2x Soundwave DMG mastery bonus isn’t half bad. However, it’s not a given, which can be downright demoralizing for new players. Amplifier Strider This one is a bit controversial since some consider this either to be excellent or way down in D tier. The truth is that the idea is there, but there aren’t enough powers, nor do they make a difference in a team environment. Camcorder Strider Basically, it’s a downgraded version of the Upgraded Camcorder Strider, as obvious as that sounds. The Plasma Cannon is a blast, otherwise it would be going all the way down to D tier. Large Borer Man A much better version of the initial Borer Man, with neat Drill and Dive abilities. A great tank, too, as its mastery ability involves sustaining 40% less damage.

D Tier ST Blockade Battlefront Characters

Screenshot by Escapist Magazine

One of the things I love about the game and making this ST Blockade Battlefront characters tier list is the fact that, in reality, there aren’t any overly bad characters. In fact, even Speakerman and Cameraman are decent enough for beginners and have a clear purpose. That’s a sign we have a good game on our hands, ladies and gentleman.

Name Info Borer Man By far the worst character currently available in the game, as it’s been overshadowed by both new additions and overhauls to existing Alarm Watch Man Although the Bomb ability is a lot of fun and sets a high bar in terms of AoE for beginners, but still, do you really want to rely on a couple of measly heals and buffs all the way? Of course not, but it’s still a blast. Camcorder Man The very basic, beginner character that everyone starts with. It’s a’ight and can be fun, but you quickly start noticing it’s becoming old in just a couple of hours. Still, I wouldn’t abandon it until the first several badges. Amplifier Man Good in the beginning, especially if you want to learn how AoE attacks work in ST Blockade Battlefront, but other than that, I feel like it’s impossible not to get trampled after the first larger wave comes.

That was a bit of a doozie, but now you can use this ST Blockade Battlefront character tier list and get the upper hand against those annoying, ceramic menaces. Just make sure you don’t rely on smaller characters all the time. In the meantime, flush some of that boredom by getting deeper into STBB Codes for free skibidi goodies.

