Valorant Redeem Codes (May 2024)

Updated: May 31, 2024

If you ignore people with the Valorant accent, streamers with three viewers, and V-tubers who talk in a very interesting way in the voice chat, Valorant is still very middle-of-the-road for me. However, with Valorant codes, it does get more exciting, especially if you get a cute Gun Buddy!

All Valorant Codes List

Valorant Codes (Working)

CC-VAL24-PLAYR-CARDS : Use for 8 Pride Player Cards (New)

: Use for 8 Pride Player Cards CC-VAL24-HEART-BUDDY : Use for the Tactibear Gun Buddy (New)

: Use for the Tactibear Gun Buddy CC-VAL24-BETTR-2GTHR : Use for the “Better Together” Title (New)

: Use for the “Better Together” Title CC-VLRNT-CCHAL-WNGMN : Use for the Drop It Spray

: Use for the Drop It Spray CC-VLRNT-CCHAL-VAL02 : Use for the Not A Peep Player Card, Gekko Player Card, and Versus Deadlock Player Card

: Use for the Not A Peep Player Card, Gekko Player Card, and Versus Deadlock Player Card CC-VLRNT-CCHAL-00001: Use for the Seal of Approval Gun Buddy

Valorant Codes (Expired)

show more PRISMATIC

YTILAUD

COTTONCANDY

PRIMARY

SUNSET

GALACTIC

TWILIGHT

SHERBET

JUBILANT01

JUBILANT02 show less

How to Redeem Codes in Valorant

To redeem Valorant codes, follow our easy guide below:

Go to the Riot Code Redemption page in your browser. Log into your Riot account. Enter the code in the Enter Code text box. Hit Redeem Code and enjoy your goodies!

