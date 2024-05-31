Valorant Official Pride Event 2024 Image
Image via Riot Games
Valorant Redeem Codes (May 2024)

Image of Danilo Grbovic
Danilo Grbovic
|
Published: May 31, 2024 09:28 am

Updated: May 31, 2024

Added new Pride Month 2024 codes!

If you ignore people with the Valorant accent, streamers with three viewers, and V-tubers who talk in a very interesting way in the voice chat, Valorant is still very middle-of-the-road for me. However, with Valorant codes, it does get more exciting, especially if you get a cute Gun Buddy!

All Valorant Codes List

Valorant Codes (Working)

  • CC-VAL24-PLAYR-CARDS: Use for 8 Pride Player Cards (New)
  • CC-VAL24-HEART-BUDDY: Use for the Tactibear Gun Buddy (New)
  • CC-VAL24-BETTR-2GTHR: Use for the “Better Together” Title (New)
  • CC-VLRNT-CCHAL-WNGMN: Use for the Drop It Spray
  •  CC-VLRNT-CCHAL-VAL02: Use for the Not A Peep Player Card, Gekko Player Card, and Versus Deadlock Player Card
  • CC-VLRNT-CCHAL-00001: Use for the Seal of Approval Gun Buddy

Valorant Codes (Expired)

  • PRISMATIC
  • YTILAUD
  • COTTONCANDY
  • PRIMARY
  • SUNSET
  • GALACTIC
  • TWILIGHT
  • SHERBET
  • JUBILANT01
  • JUBILANT02

How to Redeem Codes in Valorant

To redeem Valorant codes, follow our easy guide below:

Valorant How to redeem codes
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Go to the Riot Code Redemption page in your browser.
  2. Log into your Riot account.
  3. Enter the code in the Enter Code text box.
  4. Hit Redeem Code and enjoy your goodies!

If you want to play more FPS games with freebies, check out our Arena Breakout Codes and PUBG Mobile Codes articles, too!

Danilo Grbovic
