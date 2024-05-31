Valorant Redeem Codes (May 2024)

Updated: May 31, 2024
Added new Pride Month 2024 codes!
Valorant is still very middle-of-the-road for me. However, with Valorant codes, it does get more exciting, especially if you get a cute Gun Buddy!
All Valorant Codes List
Valorant Codes (Working)
- CC-VAL24-PLAYR-CARDS: Use for 8 Pride Player Cards (New)
- CC-VAL24-HEART-BUDDY: Use for the Tactibear Gun Buddy (New)
- CC-VAL24-BETTR-2GTHR: Use for the “Better Together” Title (New)
- CC-VLRNT-CCHAL-WNGMN: Use for the Drop It Spray
- CC-VLRNT-CCHAL-VAL02: Use for the Not A Peep Player Card, Gekko Player Card, and Versus Deadlock Player Card
- CC-VLRNT-CCHAL-00001: Use for the Seal of Approval Gun Buddy
Valorant Codes (Expired)
- PRISMATIC
- YTILAUD
- COTTONCANDY
- PRIMARY
- SUNSET
- GALACTIC
- TWILIGHT
- SHERBET
- JUBILANT01
- JUBILANT02
How to Redeem Codes in Valorant
To redeem Valorant codes, follow our easy guide below:
- Go to the Riot Code Redemption page in your browser.
- Log into your Riot account.
- Enter the code in the Enter Code text box.
- Hit Redeem Code and enjoy your goodies!
