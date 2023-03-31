Vampire Survivors is ready to suck away even more of your time with its next DLC, Tides of the Foscari, which has a release date of April 13, 2023 on PC, mobile, and Xbox platforms. It’s another big update for developer Poncle’s simplistic roguelike, this time adding story, playable characters, a new stage, and, of course, plenty of new weapons to create the ultimate monster-slaying build. And it’s all available for only $1.99. See a short teaser trailer for the DLC below.

Poncle describes the Vampire Survivors: Tides of the Foscari DLC as a “fantasy hero folklore trope-palooza packed to the rafters with hulking swordsmen, crafty mages, and quick-shooting rogues.” It’s add-on content rife with cliches and iconic new characters, such as Eleanor, Maruto, and Keitha. On their journey, players will enjoy the new stage, Lake Foscari, an enchanted forest filled with mythological beasts to battle. You’ll take on the hoards with 13 additional weapons, including the SpellString, Eskizzibur, Flash Arrow, and Prismatic Missile.

If that’s not enough, players can also feast on new character and enemy animations, seven bonus songs, 21 achievements, and a few surprises. For more on why you should dive into the Vampire Survivors: Tides of the Foscari DLC, read the story synopsis below:

Nestled deep within a continent-sized forest is Foscari Academy, a school where the elite of the world train their children for careers as powerful wizards, indefatigable generals, and expert spies. The Academy is divided into three houses, a premise hitherto untouched in all of fantasy fiction – The Azure Tower, The Crimson Anvil and The Amber Sickle. Three students, one from each house, brave the journey into a forest stuffed with mythological creatures, all to have a jolly adventure, with absolutely nothing interrupting the whimsy.

Upon its release date next month, Vampire Survivors: Tides of the Foscari joins Legacy of the Moonspell in the lineup of Poncle’s DLC offerings. It brought its own suite of characters, weapons, and locations to hack through, making for a solid start to the game’s add-on content. It’s been a great year for Poncle so far, with the indie studio taking home BAFTA awards for Best Game and Best Design just last night. Hopefully, the good times keep coming when Tides of the Foscari comes to PC, mobile, and Xbox next month.