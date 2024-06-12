Vanderpump Rules: Lala Kent’s Net Worth Confirmed

Vanderpump Rules’ Lala Kent isn’t short on spare change, due to her involvement in the show. But just how rich is she? And how does she stay rich? Here’s Lala Kent from Vanderpump Rules net worth confirmed.

How Much Is Lara Kent From Vanderpump Rules Actually Worth?

Lala Kent from Vanderpump Rules is worth $4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, up from $2 million in 2023. That’s an increase of $2 million. But is she really getting paid that much to appear on Vanderpump Rules? Not quite.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the cast gets paid at least $25,000 per episode, which means if you count the last season, Lala Kent likely got paid $375,000. That’s no small sum, but she also has used her fame as a launchpad, and is a business person and influencer.

She has her own range of merchandise and also two cosmetic brands, Give Them Lala Beauty and Give Them Lala Skin. Last year, she reportedly signed a five figure fashion deal with PrettyLittleThing. Given the ongoing popularity of the show (Kent has been a main cast member for the last six seasons), you can expect other deals to come her way.

I also wouldn’t be surprised if Bravo had, at some point, mulled over a spin-off surrounding Kent. Vanderpump Rules is, itself, a spin off of Real Housewives, albeit one that’s run for eleven seasons and may be coming back for twelve. On the flip side, if Kent ever leaves the show, you can expect her earning power and wealth to diminish. But she has amassed over two million followers on Instagram, so it’s not as if she’d vanish into obscurity.

Vanderpump Rules Seasons 1–11 are currently streaming on Peacock and the Bravo App.

