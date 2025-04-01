Ultimate Volleyball Legends Style Tier List [Update 12] – Best Styles for Each Position

The styles in Volleyball Legends match very closely to the play styles of characters from Haikyu. And just like in the fictional world, teamwork makes the dream work. However, with some styles in Volleyball Legends, you can consistently claim the MVP title. Find out which styles are the best to carry your team to victory with our Volleyball Legends style tier list below.

Volleyball Legends Style Tier List

All styles in Volleyball Legends ranked from best to worst — Image via TierMaker

The above tier list ranks all Volleyball Legends styles from best to worst, depending on their overall strength. However, we did give more priority to styles that are good at spiking and blocking. As most styles in Volleyball Legends are suited only for a specific playstyle, check out the best styles for each position right below.

Best Styles for Blocking, Serving, Setting, Receiving, and Spiking

Playing scrims and teaming up with your friends in Volleyball Legends is a lot more fun if you have a style that synergizes with the rest of your team. So, here is a smaller tier list of the best styles for each of the most popular positions in Volleyball Legends:

Position Styles Blocker

Server

Setter

Receiver

Spiker



Volleyball Legends Style List

Below is a list of all Volleyball Legends styles and their stats based on their rarity tier. Also, we decided to convert their stats into numerical values and bold their strengths so as to highlight them. For a detailed list of abilities that match up well with some of the styles listed below, check out our Volleyball Legends abilities tier list.

Secret Styles – 0.1% Drop Rate

Secret styles in Volleyball Legends have special abilities unique to them. Because of that, Sanu and Timeskip Hinoto are definitely the best styles at the moment. Sanu has the additional tilt stat, which makes his spikes and blocks way trickier to counter. After charging up the Secret Special meter with Timeskip Hinoto, you can do super spikes that are extremely hard to block.

Style Attributes Secret Special Block: 5

Bump: 4

Dive: 5

Jump: 10

Server: 9

Set: 4

Speed: 10

Spike: 9 • A charge meter fills up when you run around

• Spike the ball while running for a super spike Block: 10

Bump: 5

Dive: 5

Jump: 10

Serve: 3

Set: 5

Speed: 5

Spike: 10

Tilt: 10 • You can change the direction of your spikes

• A/D to tilt the direction sideways

• W/S to change the angle

Godly Styles – 0.49% Drop Rate

Godly styles, even though not as powerful as the Secret ones, give you enough stats to dominate the opponents if you know what you are doing. Every Legendary style has a role for which they are suited the most. Butoku is excellent for spiking and blocking, Kageyomo is the ideal setter, and Oigawa is great at everything except for spiking.

Style Attributes Block: 10

Bump: 5

Dive: 4

Jump: 10

Serve: 9

Set: 3

Speed: 3

Spike: 10 Block: 9

Bump: 4

Dive: 8

Jump: 9

Serve: 9

Set: 10

Speed: 7

Spike: 4 Block: 9

Bump: 4

Dive: 5

Jump: 10

Serve: 10

Set: 9

Speed: 5

Spike: 4

Legendary Styles – 2% Drop Rate

Legendary styles are relatively easy to get with a few lucky spins. However, only a few of them can compare to the Godly styles, and those are Uchishima and Kuzee. Both are great at playing on the net, but they also have enough stats to excel in other roles. Other Legendary styles are just decent in comparison.

Style Attributes Block: 9

Bump: 4

Dive: 7

Jump: 10

Serve: 5

Set: 4

Speed: 5

Spike: 10 Block: 5

Bump: 5

Dive: 5

Jump: 7

Serve: 9

Set: 2

Speed: 3

Spike: 8 Block: 9

Bump: 7

Dive: 4

Jump: 10

Serve: 9

Set: 4

Speed: 1

Spike: 8 Block: 9

Bump: 6

Dive: 8

Jump: 10

Serve: 1

Set: 5

Speed: 10

Spike: 3 Block: 5

Bump: 10

Dive: 9

Jump: 5

Serve: 2

Set: 3

Speed: 5

Spike: 7 Block: 5

Bump: 6

Dive: 9

Jump: 7

Serve: 1

Set: 9

Speed: 5

Spike: 3 Block: 5

Bump: 7

Dive: 9

Jump: 5

Serve: 1

Set: 7

Speed: 10

Spike: 3

Rare Styles – 35% Drop Rate

You will reroll a lot of Rare styles when you spin in Volleyball Legends. Most of them are only viable in casual lobbies. However, there is one exception: the Nichinoya style, which is the best style for liberos, the defensive anchors of every team.

Style Attributes Block: 5

Bump: 3

Dive: 4

Jump: 7

Serve: 5

Set: 5

Speed: 5

Spike: 7 Block: 5

Bump: 7

Dive: 4

Jump: 7

Serve: 6

Set: 4

Speed: 5

Spike: 4 Block: 5

Bump: 10

Dive: 10

Jump: 5

Serve: 1

Set: 3

Speed: 7

Spike: 3 Block: 8

Bump: 2

Dive: 4

Jump: 10

Serve: 5

Set: 7

Speed: 3

Spike: 5

Common Styles 62.5% Drop Rate

You will use a Common style in Volleyball Legends only if you’ve been rerolling and you ran out of Yen. All of the Common styles are practically useless, especially in ranked lobbies, so if you are about to run out of spins, stop on a Rare style and don’t risk it.

Style Attributes Block: 5

Bump: 6

Dive: 5

Jump: 6

Serve: 7

Set: 2

Speed: 5

Spike: 3 Block: 6

Bump: 5

Dive: 4

Jump: 7

Serve: 1

Set: 5

Speed: 3

Spike: 2 Block: 5

Bump: 3

Dive: 4

Jump: 5

Serve: 5

Set: 7

Speed: 5

Spike: 6 Block: 5

Bump: 5

Dive: 5

Jump: 5

Serve: 5

Set: 5

Speed: 5

Spike: 5 Block: 5

Bump: 6

Dive: 6

Jump: 5

Serve: 3

Set: 3

Speed: 6

Spike: 4 Block: 5

Bump: 5

Dive: 4

Jump: 5

Serve: 5

Set: 3

Speed: 3

Spike: 7

How to Reroll Styles in Volleyball Legends

Styles menu

To change your style in Volleyball Legends, open up the Styles menu and then use either Normal or Lucky Spins. Keep in mind that when you use a spin, you will reroll your current style, so don’t reroll over Legendary or better styles. There are two additional storage slots you can buy. They cost Robux, but I recommend getting at least one so that you can safely spin for new Styles.

And that concludes our Volleyball Legends Style Tier List. If you want to claim some free Lucky Spins and get yourself one of the best styles right away, then check out our Volleyball Legends codes. Also, get on the road to becoming an ace by reading our guide on how to spike in Volleyball Legends as well.

