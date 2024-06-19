Warframe Belly of the Beast Clan Operation Guide

Belly of the Beast is a new Clan operation that has been added to Warframe with the Jade Shadows update. It’s a great way to earn new loot, Arcanes, and more.

Recommended Videos

How to start the Belly of the Beast Operation

To access Belly of the Beast, you need to have played through and completed the Jade Shadows quest. You can then start the event from the Brutus node on Uranus in your Navigator. The event will run from June 18th until July 18th, giving you a full month to get every farmed.

What to do during the Operation

The main aim of this Operation is to farm Volatile Motes. These can then be brought to Larunda Relay on Mercury and given to Ordis in exchange for the items that you would like. To earn the motes, you will need to play the new Ascension game mode, take part in special alerts that cycle every 30 minutes, or play the “Stalker Joins the Fray” mode.

Operation Node Brutus on Uranus

This node will throw you into the Ascension mode, but you will be able to earn Volatile Motes as well as the Vestigial Motes that you need to farm for Jade and her weapons. In this version, Jade Light Eximus units can spawn, particularly tough versions of Eximus that can spawn a damaging beam of light above your head.

As well as the regular Ascension rewards, each Operation mission will award players with 4-6 Volatile Motes or 8-10 on Steel Path, which can be traded for rewards via Ordis in the Larunda Relay. You can also summon a Sister of Parvos by finding all three Sister Beacons hidden randomly through the level, which will also earn players an extra 1-3 Volatile Motes or 2-4 on Steel Path, as well as her usual drops.

Operation Alerts

Timed Operation Alerts will also appear across the solar system that you can jump into from the Navigation screen. These reward players with 10 Volatile Motes or 15 on Steel Path. These non-Ascension missions will have normal gameplay based on their mission type but will also feature increased Eximus Spawns, and those Eximus units will only spawn as Jade versions. They will rotate every 30 minutes, giving gameplay variance to how the Volatile Motes are earned.

Stalker Joins the Fray

This is a special mode that can be launched by visiting Ordis at Larunda Relay. You can join other players as the Stalker and help them during their attempts to finish the Ascension mode. You will get standard mission rewards as long as you do not get downed during the mission.

Rewards

Community Progress

Belly of the Beast comes with a Community Progress segment, tracking the total Volatile Motes collected by players. As the total number of Volatile Motes collected ticks up, progress is made towards a new variant of the Jade Light Ephemera, unlocking it for purchase for all players at Ordis in the Larunda Relay.

Commit Volatile Motes

Ordis is has an array of items in exchange for Volatile Motes:

Low Guardian Chest Plate

Belly of the Beast Sigil

Aspirus Ephemera (Once overall Operation progress has reached 33%)

Aspirus Emergent Ephemera (Once overall Operation progress has reached 66%)

Aspirus Apex Ephemera (Once overall Operation progress has reached 90%)

Krios Signa

Prominence Wisp Totem

Fluctus Rahk Skin

Ceti Lacera Blueprint

Basmu Blueprint

Stance Forma Blueprint

The Ballroom Simulacrum

Arcanes: Arcane Tempo Arcane Consequence Arcane Momentum Arcane Ice Arcane Nullifier Arcane Warmth Arcane Resistance Arcane Healing Arcane Deflection Arcane Victory Arcane Strike Arcane Awakening Arcane Guardian Arcane Phantasm Arcane Eruption Arcane Agility Arcane Acceleration Arcane Trickery Arcane Velocity Arcane Precision Arcane Pulse Arcane Ultimatum Arcane Aegis Arcane Arachne Arcane Rage Arcane Fury Arcane Avenger



Clan Contributions

Ordis also carries additional stock for Tenno, who are in a Clan. You can find these under the special Clan option in the Ordis menu.

Enlightened Hate Skin

Gilded Clan Sigil

Glyphed Clan Sigil

Phased Clan Sigil

Belly of the Beast Emblem

Arcanes: Arcane Energize Arcane Grace Arcane Barrier



All Arcanes purchased from the “Commit Volatile Motes” and “Clan Contributions” stores will be limited to 42 (2 max rank Arcanes) per Arcane per player to prevent Operation burnout.

Clan Trophies

Volatile Motes collected by Clan members throughout the Operation will earn your Clan Trophies

You can find the requirement for each trophy, for each different Clan tier, below.

Clan Tier Terracotta Bronze Silver Gold Ghost 15 30 45 60 Shadow 45 90 135 180 Storm 150 300 450 600 Mountain 450 900 1350 1800 Moon 1500 3000 4500 6000

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy