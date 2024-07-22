Warframe Incarnon Rotation – What Incarnon Is Available This Week?

Incarnon weapons are some of the most powerful that you can get in Warframe, and have established a new late-game meta since being added to the game. This is what you can grab this week.

What Incarnons are available this week in Warframe?

We are currently in Week 4 of the Incarnon rotation, and the Incarnon Genesis that are up for grabs are:

Lex Incarnon Genesis (Lex and Lex Prime)

Magistar Incarnon Genesis (Magistar and Sancti Magistar)

Boltor Incarnon Genesis (Boltor, Boltor Prime and Telos Boltor)

Bronco Incarnon Genesis (Bronco and Bronco Prime)

Ceramic Dagger Incarnon Genesis

The available pool rotates each week, and you can find the full rotation below.

Week Incarnon Genesis 1 Braton Incarnon Genesis (Braton, MK1-Braton, Braton Prime and Braton Vandal)

Lato Incarnon Genesis (Lato, Lato Prime, Lato Vandal)

Skana Incarnon Genesis (Skana, Skana Prime and Prisma Skana)

Paris Incarnon Genesis (Paris, MK1-Paris and Paris Prime)

Kunai Incarnon Genesis (Kunai, MK1-Kunai) 2 Boar Incarnon Genesis (Boar and Boar Prime)

Gammacor Incarnon Genesis (Gammacor, Synoid Gammacor)

Angstrum Incarnon Genesis (Angstrum, Prisma Angstrum)

Gorgon Incarnon Genesis (Gorgon, Gorgon Wraith and Prisma Gorgon)

Anku Incarnon Genesis 3 Bo Incarnon Genesis (Bo, MK1-Bo and Bo Prime)

Latron Incarnon Genesis (Latron, Latron Prime and Latron Wraith)

Furis Incarnon Genesis (Furis, MK1-Furis)

Furax Incarnon Genesis (Furax, MK1-Furax and Furax Wraith)

Strun Incarnon Genesis (Strun, MK1-Strun, Strun Prime and Strun Wraith) 4 Lex Incarnon Genesis (Lex and Lex Prime)

Magistar Incarnon Genesis (Magistar and Sancti Magistar)

Boltor Incarnon Genesis (Boltor, Boltor Prime and Telos Boltor)

Bronco Incarnon Genesis (Bronco and Bronco Prime)

Ceramic Dagger Incarnon Genesis 5 Torid Incarnon Genesis

Dual Toxocyst Incarnon Genesis

Dual Ichor Incarnon Genesis

Miter Incarnon Genesis

Atomos Incarnon Genesis 6 Ack & Brunt Incarnon Genesis

Soma Incarnon Genesis (Soma and Soma Prime)

Vasto Incarnon Genesis (Vasto and Vasto Prime)

Nami Incarnon Genesis (Solo only, doesn’t work on Skyla)

Burston Incarnon Genesis (Burston and Burston Prime) 7 Zylok Incarnon Genesis (Zylok and Zylok Prime)

Sibear Incarnon Genesis

Dread Incarnon Genesis

Despair Incarnon Genesis

Hate Incarnon Genesis

How to get Incarnon weapons

To get Incarnon weapons, you need two components. The Incarnon Genesis that can be earned from the Steel Path variant of The Circuit from the Duviri menu, and the weapon you wish to use it on. Generally, the name of the Genesis must match the weapon name, and you can use it on available variants.

For example, the Strun Incarnon Genesis can be used to turn the Strun, MK1-Strun, Strun Prime, and Strun Wraith into the Incarnon version. The advantage of the Incarnon is that it will have improved stats and often a unique ability, such as massive area of effect damage, punch through, or ricochet.

At the start of each week, you need to interact with the Circuit Steel Path menu, and you will get to pick two rewards from the pool. One will drop at Level 5, and the other at Level 10. To increase your level, you need to complete rounds of The Circuit.

At Steel Path difficulty this is pretty tough, so make sure you have some well-kitted out Warframes. What makes the Circuit so tough is that you will only be able to pick from a limited pool of Warframes and Weapons that rotate, so make sure something in the pool will allow you to be an effective teammate before you jump in.

Once you receive the reward from hitting the appropriate level, you can visit an NPC called Cavalero in the Chrysalith main area of the Zariman Ten Zero. Select the “Evolve Incarnon Weapons” option and you will get a list of all your available Weapon and Genesis. Pick one, and then spend the required resources to form the Incarnon weapon. These resources will normally be 20 Pathos Clamp that you can get from the Orowyrm boss fight and a range of other resources that you will pick up from around Duviri.

How to fully unlock your weapon’s potential

The Incarnon weapons have five stages of evolution, and some simple challenges will be required to unlock each one. When all five are complete, you can pick your bonsues and enjoy the full potential of your weapon. These weapons will usually be a set number of kills, then a set number of Incarnon activations, very specific targets for the third step, and then usually a specific mission completion. It can vary from weapon to weapon. You can activate the Incarnon by building up the main reticle, usually via kills of headshots, and then hitting the alternate fire button.

And that’s it! It can take some time to gather up all the Incarnon weapons in Warframe, as you can only get two at most each week unless you are willing to drop some Platinum, the game’s premium currency. If that is the case, you can buy options from last week’s rotation from Calavero in his menu.

Warframe is available to play now.

