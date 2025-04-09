Warrior: Rise of Legends Codes (April 2025) Claim Gold, Gems, and Chests

Updated: April 9, 2025 We added new codes!

Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi 3 is the DBZ game with the most characters from the franchise, but with Warrior: Rise of Legends codes, you can match that character roster in a mobile game! Once you’ve collected all 100+ warriors, you can build your squad to your liking.

If you want to get as far as possible into the game, you’ll need as many S+ and SS tier warriors in your squad. Warrior: Rise of Legends codes will provide you with enough resources for the job, with a little extra to help you power up your team before the most difficult boss battles. Whenever you feel like taking a breather, visit our Capybara Go Codes guide to chill out in a casual mobile experience with some additional rewards.

All Warrior Rise of Legends Codes List

Working Warrior Rise of Legends Codes

WELCOME : Use for x2 Warrior Tickets and x100 Gems

: Use for x2 Warrior Tickets and x100 Gems DISCORD : Use for x2 Warrior Tickets and x100 Gems

: Use for x2 Warrior Tickets and x100 Gems VIP222 : Use for x50 Gems and x50k Warrior Exp

: Use for x50 Gems and x50k Warrior Exp VIP444 : Use for x50 Gems and x50k Warrior Exp

: Use for x50 Gems and x50k Warrior Exp VIP888 : Use for x10 3-Type S Shard Random Chests and x50k Gold

: Use for x10 3-Type S Shard Random Chests and x50k Gold VIP000 : Use for x10 3-Type S Shard Random Chests and x50k Gold

: Use for x10 3-Type S Shard Random Chests and x50k Gold VIP666 : Use for x50k Gold and x50 Gems

: Use for x50k Gold and x50 Gems VIP777 : Use for x10 3-Type S Shard Random Chests and x50k Gold

: Use for x10 3-Type S Shard Random Chests and x50k Gold GIFT888 : Use for x10 3-Type S Shard Random Chests and x50k Gold

: Use for x10 3-Type S Shard Random Chests and x50k Gold HAPPY30 : Use for x10 3-Type S Shard Random Chests and x50k Gold

: Use for x10 3-Type S Shard Random Chests and x50k Gold WAR777 : Use for x100k Gold and x100k Warrior Exp

: Use for x100k Gold and x100k Warrior Exp kame2024 : Use for x10 Normal Treasure Coins and x100 Gems

: Use for x10 Normal Treasure Coins and x100 Gems down10w : Use for x2 Warrior Tickets and x100 Gems

: Use for x2 Warrior Tickets and x100 Gems down20w : Use for x2 Warrior Tickets and x100 Gems

: Use for x2 Warrior Tickets and x100 Gems DC2000: Use for a 3-Type S Pick, x20 3-Type S+ Shard Random Chests, and x200 Gems

Expired Warrior Rise of Legends Codes

FEBBLAZE

SSRFORUM

JANSPARK

JANFLARE

How to Redeem Warrior: Rise of Legends Codes

Learn all about redeeming Warrior: Rise of Legends codes in a few quick steps:

Launch Warrior: Rise of Legends on your device. Complete Adventure 6-20. Tap the avatar icon (1) in the top-left corner of the screen. Tap the Gift Code button (2) in the bottom-right corner of the Info window. Type in your code into the Enter Gift Code field (3). Tap the Claim button (4) to redeem your code.

How to Get More Warrior Rise of Legends Codes

Warrior: Rise of Legends doesn’t feature any form of social media through which you could keep up with the latest news and find new codes. But don’t worry, because we’re able to find new Warrior: Rie of Legends codes in any corner of the web. Stick to our article by bookmarking it, and you’ll be able to find all the latest codes on our list.

Why Are My Warrior Rise of Legends Codes Not Working?

You don’t have to worry about case sensitivity in Warrior: Rise of Legends, but the game won’t tolerate any spelling or typing errors. If the Gift Code button is blurry to you, that means you haven’t gotten far enough in Adventure mode to unlock code redemption. Once you’ve unlocked it, make sure that your code is correct down to the last symbol, number, and letter.

If the code has expired, the game will notify you about it after your redemption attempt. If you don’t want to waste too much time, copy one of the codes from our active list and paste it directly into the game’s code text box!

What Is Warrior Rise of Legends?

Warrior: Rise of Legends is a mobile gacha RPG based on the Dragon Ball manga and anime series. You progress through the game by defeating teams of enemy fighters in auto turn-based battles, which earns you rewards to summon new characters, upgrade their equipment, and increase their stats. Once powered up, complete challenge events and defeat all the bosses to make your way through the story.

