Was Aim Assist Nerfed in Black Ops 6?

There are all kinds of settings to mess with in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, but one of the most important is aim assist, and it could be nerfed this year. In our guide, we will cover whether AA has been taken down a peg and what that means for controller players.

Is Aim Assist Nerfed in Black Ops?

The answer is yes, aim assist has been nerfed in Black Ops 6. In terms of confirmed changes, there are no types to pick from when you check out the controller settings. In the past few games, there have been options like Modern Warfare or standard aim assist that have differing degrees of strength. Figuring out which one is the best is always one of the first tasks for the community as a whole. Now everyone is forced to have the same standard type as they jump into BO6 for the first time.

On top of the change to typing, the community believes there is far less aim assist when you are in close quarters range to a target. I can say that while I was trying out Multiplayer, the aim felt much less sticky in close quarters when compared to a game like Modern Warfare 3. The strength change hasn’t been entirely confirmed, but with so many players reporting the same idea, the odds are that controller players have a new hurdle to get used to.

As far as range is concerned, there doesn’t seem to be as much of a stark difference. Medium range and beyond still feel close to how previous games do. It’s possible that there is still some strength decreases in aim assist, but it could also be a result of typing getting removed from the settings menu. If it weren’t for wild omnidirectional movement getting introduced to the game, controller players would be in big trouble. Luckily, the inputs seem more balanced this time around.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is available on October 25.

