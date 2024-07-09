Was Jesse Palmer on The Bachelor? Answered

Jesse Palmer is the current host of The Bachelor franchise and has been for the last few years. But while he’s undeniably the face of the show, is there another connection there? Was Jesse Palmer actually on The Bachelor himself? Here’s the answer.

Is Jessie Palmer a Former The Bachelor Contestant?

Former pro footballer Jessie Palmer was on The Bachelor Season 5 back in 2004 as the titular bachelor. He was the first Canadian bachelor and, at 25, was the youngest the show had ever seen, a record that stands to this day. He also had 25 contestants to choose from and ended up finding love with student Jessica Bowlin – for a month.

Yes, as with more than a few of The Bachelor’s love matches, Palmer and Bowlin didn’t last, as they broke up just a month after the show ended. As reported by Stylecaster, at the time, Jesse said, “We simply realized that, individually, our next steps take us in different directions.” It sounds like, as is often the case, what worked on the show didn’t work out in the real world.

Bowlin went on to become an attorney, marrying and starting a family with developer Omar Rawi (via WGTC). Palmer went on to become a football analyst for ABC, the network behind The Bachelor, and also worked on Canada’s The Sports Network.

Palmer also hosted The Proposal, which isn’t a world away from The Bachelor, the difference being that there was a different bachelor/bachelorette for each episode of the former. The series was, however, canceled after one season. Palmer’s since cropped up on various other shows, and in 2021, ABC named him as The Bachelor/Bachelorette‘s new host, taking over from Chris Harrison.

As for Palmer’s own love life, while his appearance on The Bachelor may not have worked out in that respect, he married photographer and model Emely Fardo, who he has a daughter with.

So, Jesse Palmer was on The Bachelor, and seventeen years later, he’s now hosting the show and The Bachelorette.

