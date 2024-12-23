A lot of couples on 90 Day Fiance start their reality careers by dealing with a ticking clock. They have to get married to stay together, but sometimes, things don’t work out, making the topic of citizenship a complicated one. So, was Natalie from 90 Day Fiance deported?

Recommended Videos

Does Natalie From 90 Day Fiance Still Live in the United States?

Natalie Mordovtseva made her TV debut during Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance. The Ukrainian woman was looking to make a big change by coming to the United States to be with her partner Mike Youngquist, who she met through a mutual friend. Things started off great, but it didn’t take long for Natalie to realize that life in the US wasn’t what she expected it to be, with Mike focusing more on work than on her.

It led to a massive riff in the relationship, so Mike and Natalie eventually decided to call it quits. However, because she was in danger of losing her ability to stay in the US, they still got married. Since she didn’t have to worry about getting deported, Natalie moved to Florida and appeared on 90 Day Fiance: The Single Life. She soon met Josh Weinstein, and the two got so serious that she moved to California to be with him.

Being with a “married” woman proved difficult for Josh, though, and the couple did their fair share of arguing. Natalie even tried to get back with Mike a couple of times, but her “husband” was having no part in it. He moved on, found love with a new woman, and eventually served Natalie with divorce papers. It was a tough pill to swallow for Natalie, who was still having problems with Josh.

Related: 90 Day Fiance: Vanja Grbic and Božo Vrdoljak’s Relationship, Explored

Things got so bad that 90 Day Fiance asked Natalie and Josh to appear in Season 2 of The Last Resort, a spinoff that sees couples travel to a remote location to try to work through their problems. Unfortunately, that’s not working out all that well, with Natalie not getting along with Jose or some of her fellow cast members. However, while it’s unclear what Natalie will do after The Last Resort ends, it doesn’t seem like she’s leaving the US anytime soon.

And that’s whether Natalie from 90 Day Fiance was deported.

90 Day Fiance airs new episodes on TLC.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy