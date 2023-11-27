Want some Wayfinder tips and tricks to help you get started in this awesome world? Well, good news, that’s exactly what we’re offering you. We know it’s funny that we’d be writing about what’s in the title, but here we are doing it anyway.

These Wayfinder tips and tricks are aimed mainly at newer players and are filled with insight that can only be gleaned by playing a lot of hours in the game. Sure, some of them might be common sense, but it’s easy to overlook these kinds of tips when you’re excitedly loading into a new game. So, let’s get stuck into our Wayfinder tips and tricks so that you can enjoy the game more fully.

Wayfinder Tips And Tricks

It’s worth noting that there are plenty of ways to enjoy the game, and we’re not trying to tell you how to play it at all. If you want to ignore our Wayfinder tips and tricks, then you can; we’re not your Dad, you don’t have to listen to us. However, if you want to enjoy the game, these are the kinds of things you’ll want to keep in mind in the opening hours of this epic action RPG.

Choose Your Character Carefully

Starting off in Wayfinder, you’ll have a choice between three characters with vastly different skills, weapons, and playstyles. Make sure you spend your time at the beginning of the game testing these characters out and choosing one only once you’ve done so.

While you can change characters later, including characters introduced since the game launched, it can take a fairly long time if you’ve not got your nose to the grindstone. It’s a fun grind, sure, but it’s still a grind, and you’re going to enjoy it a lot more if you’re having fun with your character class.

Make Sure You Do the Quests

Quests serve a few purposes in Wayfinder. Obviously, they help the story move on, but for the first few hours, they’re also how you’ll unlock new features and get your tutorials. Make sure you get through the quests when you’re starting out, and you’ll be taught about everything you need to know about Wayfinder.

There’s a lot of stuff to learn, too. There are so many currencies, different bits of equipment, and a lot of stats and upgrades to track, and if you just try and muddle through, you’re likely to miss something. So, get through those quests while you’re enjoying the big wide world of Wayfinder.

Form a Team

Wayfinder can be played on your own, and there’s certainly fun to be had, but if you really want to enjoy it to the utmost, then play it with a group. Even just playing the game with random people can be a laugh, but what you really want is a group of friends.

Aside from making it easier to strategize in some of the harder boss fights, having a reliable group of friends to play with means you can all play different roles and use different characters. It’s just an excellent way to enjoy the game, so make the most of it.

Fight Everything, Look Everywhere

As you’re journeying through the open world, make sure to throw down with anything you come across that looks angry. It can be a little time-consuming, but you shouldn’t be rushing through things anyway because you could end up missing out on good loot and the chance to get experience.

There are also achievements and passive quests you can complete by beating everything up, so it’s always worth doing. You should also be checking out every nook and cranny you can find in your adventures, as you never know where things could be hiding.

Use Your Upgrades

Echos, skill unlocks, skill upgrades, and even weapons themselves all offer a chance to improve your performance. While it can feel overwhelming at first, make sure you check your inventory when you notice a new skill point or if you’ve leveled up.

Each of the upgrades offered matters, and while they might not be the most exciting things, stuff like small percentage increases rarely are, they add up pretty quickly. These small upgrades can be the difference between succeeding in a mission and a frustrating failure.