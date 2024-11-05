What an Afterlife Kill Is in Black Ops 6 & How To Get One

Grinding for all the goodies in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 can be a slog. The game can ask players to pull off all kinds of feats, but some are more confusing than others. Here’s what an Afterlife Kill is in Black Ops 6 and how to get one.

What Is an Afterlife Kill in Black Ops 6?

An Afterlife Kill is a bit different than some of the other types of eliminations in the game. A Rapid Kill and a Fury Kill just ask you to take out enemies in quick succession; it’s as simple as that. However, an Afterlife Kill has an interesting prerequisite, as you have to kill an enemy from the grave.

That may sound challenging, as it’s already hard enough to kill players when you’re alive, but it’s not actually all that bad. In fact, Afterlife Kills happen quite often, and there are a few easy tricks to try for those who are in need of several.

How To Get an Afterlife Kill in Black Ops 6

While it would be great if trading kills with an enemy always counted as an Afterlife Kill, it doesn’t work that way. The only way to achieve this kind of elimination is to make someone respawn after you’ve done the same. There are two easy ways to go about it, with both of them involving Lethal Equipment.

The first way to get an Afterlife Kill in Black Ops 6 is to toss a grenade shortly before you die and hope that it blows someone up. It’s best to try this method on smaller maps, such as Nuketown, as it gives enemies less room to get away. If you’re really in need of Afterlife Kills, just run to the middle of the map and throw a grenade to the enemy spawn every chance you get. More often than not, some camper will spot you and take you out just before your grenade goes off.

The second way to get an Afterlife Kill involves using equipment that you plant, such as a Blast Trap or Spring Mine. These items will stick around after you die and blow up unsuspecting players who pass by them. It’s a lot less work than the grenade method, but you also run the risk of people seeing the equipment before it goes off.

And that’s what an Afterlife Kills is in Black Ops 6 and how to get one.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

