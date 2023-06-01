What Are Amnesia: The Bunker PC Requirements?

Amnesia: The Bunker is spooking Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. But if you’re going to play it on PC, dodging a bunker-dwelling monster that wants to eat your face, you’ll need a machine that’s up to scratch. So if you want to know what you need to play the game, here are the minimum and recommended PC system requirements for Amnesia: The Bunker.

Minimum and Recommended PC System Requirements for Amnesia: The Bunker

Like System Shock, Amnesia: The Bunker should happily run on a Windows 7 machine. That said, given that Microsoft stopped updating that version of the OS some time ago, you’re taking a risk by running Windows 7 anyway.

You won’t actually need a cutting-edge machine to run this game, though the more power you have, the prettier it should look. To run the game at all, you’ll need a PC that meets the below requirements.

Minimum Requirements

OS: Windows 7 / 8 / 10, 64-bits

Processor: Core i3 / AMD FX 2.4Ghz

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: OpenGL 4.0, Nvidia GTX 460 / AMD Radeon HD 5750 / Intel HD 630

Storage: 35 GB available space

Next up are the preferable requirements to run the game.

Recommended Requirements

OS: Windows 7 / 8 / 10, 64-bits

Processor: Core i5 / Ryzen 5

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: OpenGL 4.3, Nvidia GTX 970 / AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT / Intel Xe-HPG

Storage: 35 GB available space

So, as long as your PC isn’t positively ancient, you should be able to run this Frictional Games title. That is everything you need to know about what the minimum and recommended PC system requirements are for Amnesia: The Bunker. And if you’re wondering if Amnesia: The Bunker is on Game Pass, we have the answer to that too.