Are you looking forward to playing Forspoken on your PC? As impressive as it may look in motion, don’t get excited just yet. You’ll need to make sure that your PC can run it, first. So let’s lay out all of the minimum, recommended, and “ultra” PC system requirements and specs for Forspoken.

Forspoken PC System Requirements & Specs – Minimum, Recommended, and Ultra

If your PC isn’t powerful enough, Frey won’t be weaving any magic. Here, then, is what you’ll need to run the game, as well as the specs you’ll need if you want it to really fly.

Minimum Requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit or Windows 11 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit or Windows 11 64-bit Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1600 (3.7GHz or better) or Intel Core i7-3770 (3.7Ghz or better)

AMD Ryzen 5 1600 (3.7GHz or better) Intel Core i7-3770 (3.7Ghz or better) Memory: 16GB

16GB Graphics card: AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT 8GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB VRAM

AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT 8GB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB VRAM Storage: 150 GB or more HDD space

That’s what you’ll need to get the game running at 720p at up to 30 FPS. If, on the other hand, you want Forspoken to look a little prettier and run smoother, you’ll need a meatier PC. That’s where the recommended specifications come in.

Recommended Specifications

OS: Windows 10 64-bit or Windows 11 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit or Windows 11 64-bit Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (3.7Ghz or better) or Intel Core i7-8700k (3.7GHz or better)

AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (3.7Ghz or better) Intel Core i7-8700k (3.7GHz or better) Memory: 24GB

24GB Graphics card: AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT 12GB or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 8 GB VRAM

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT 12GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 8 GB VRAM Storage: 150 GB or more SSD space

That should be enough to run the game at 1440p, at up to 30 FPS. Finally, here are the ultra specifications, which should let you play Forspoken at 2160p (basically 4K) at 60 FPS.

Ultra Specifications

OS: Windows 10 64-bit or Windows 11 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit or Windows 11 64-bit Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5800X (3.8 GHz or better) or Intel Core i7-12700

AMD Ryzen 5 5800X (3.8 GHz or better) or Intel Core i7-12700 Memory: 32GB

32GB Graphics card: AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT 16GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 4080 16 GB VRAM

AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT 16GB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 4080 16 GB VRAM Storage: 150 GB or more NVMe SSD space

Forspoken also includes PlayStation 5 among its platforms of availability, and it will remain a PS5 console exclusive for at least two years beyond its launch date.

Could you try running the game on PC with weaker specs than outlined by Square Enix? It’s perhaps possible. We tried running Resident Evil Village with a graphics card that didn’t meet the minimum memory specifications, and it was an interesting experience: There were missing textures all over the place, and while we technically could have kept playing, it wouldn’t have been much fun. Steam does have a refund policy nowadays, but we wouldn’t recommend you risk it — only purchase Forspoken if you know your PC meets the above minimum specifications.

These are all of the minimum, recommended, and ultra PC system requirements and specs for Forspoken!